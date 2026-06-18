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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
2hEdited

I think its BS. Smartest people in universe accidentally exposes who is in their club of 200? Gmail is their surveillance tool and they know it. Writer is more interested in "sharing" his story than telling us what we already know, including the main participants wanting to enslave us. So, what is the point? Plan? Nada. Its only a test of Substacks influence, the only real alt media goto.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
2h

Hey Lisa, my new article talks about (aboot) you. I called you a Canuck. Is that OK?

https://maxwellm.substack.com/p/whence-rights

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