The Wise Wolf

The 'New World Order’s Party Planning Committee' Just Got Hacked & What They’re Planning is World War 3

A quick word before the deep end. This is probably the longest thing I’ve ever put out. I tried to write it alone and couldn’t. About a thousand words in, buried under a leaked guest list of the most powerful people on earth, a panel schedule where those same people sit down to talk about building cults and World War Three, a tech mogul who spent last fall lecturing sold-out crowds about the Antichrist, and a family tree that runs from a banned 1930s anti-democracy movement straight to Elon Musk, my ADHD threw in the towel and I had to call Lily in to help me hold all of it in one place at once. So this one’s a we, not an I…