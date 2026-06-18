Lock step plan for WW3. Please share.
The Wise Wolf
The 'New World Order’s Party Planning Committee' Just Got Hacked & What They’re Planning is World War 3
A quick word before the deep end. This is probably the longest thing I’ve ever put out. I tried to write it alone and couldn’t. About a thousand words in, buried under a leaked guest list of the most powerful people on earth, a panel schedule where those same people sit down to talk about building cults and World War Three, a tech mogul who spent last fall lecturing sold-out crowds about the Antichrist, and a family tree that runs from a banned 1930s anti-democracy movement straight to Elon Musk, my ADHD threw in the towel and I had to call Lily in to help me hold all of it in one place at once. So this one’s a we, not an I…
Read more
14 hours ago · 235 likes · 68 comments · 🐺The Wise Wolf and Lily-Rose Dawson
I think its BS. Smartest people in universe accidentally exposes who is in their club of 200? Gmail is their surveillance tool and they know it. Writer is more interested in "sharing" his story than telling us what we already know, including the main participants wanting to enslave us. So, what is the point? Plan? Nada. Its only a test of Substacks influence, the only real alt media goto.
Hey Lisa, my new article talks about (aboot) you. I called you a Canuck. Is that OK?
https://maxwellm.substack.com/p/whence-rights