Live zoom tonight. 7est. MILITARY AND NON-MILITARY RESOURCES TO THE UN BY 2030. their table top exercise.
When: Mar 9, 2025 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/xJw8p-EdSQSWYkPNJLoLzQ
The first 100 people who register will join. I have not done a live. So bear with any technical issues I may have. I will start admitting people at 6:45. first come first serve. I will load to rumble afterwards.
Please register prior to save your spot and get the passcode for admittance.
We need to move information and I am hoping you joining live will be invested in helping.
this may be a next level of the stack where we do lives. I may provide exclusive benefits for paying subscribers to thank them for their support.
Alternatively I might start a podcast weekly to go over some of this information.
I really hope people will be interested in joining and learning.
For those it does not work out for I can post as a rumble video after wards. I likely will move over to Iclout for the following week as I do like the platform and what to support the freedom movement there.
For all of you have supported my stack and learned with me along the way: thank-you. I didn’t mean to discover a bunch of demons under every cushion but there you have it. Please come learn with me. And fyi I am a lawyer, not your lawyer and don’t give legal advice only provide the architecture of their designs as a find them. While I am presenting I may not go through questions but will take them afterwards. If you are a screwy op I might kick you out or worse turn you. Beware that is a non-zero likelihood.
Lisa
So much for free speech. Threats of a wellness check. If someone speaks their mind, please make me a sandwich.
Makes sense. This is a better option for me: "For those it does not work out for I can post as a rumble video after wards."