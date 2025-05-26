LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Cain's avatar
Bruce Cain
2h

As a long time Anti-Globalist I hate to share bad news. But at this juncture, in time, we are losing badly. And unless we Anti-Globalists unite soon it could well be game over. The most threatening planks of the Globalist Agenda are Digital ID and a Digital Currency. Because once we enter into a cashless society every aspect of our lives will be scrutinized and controlled. You will no longer have any choice other than to submit to the whims of the Global Oligarchs.

How do you kill the Globalist Hydra

How do we avoid becoming Slaves on a Globalist Plantation?

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/how-do-you-kill-the-globalist-hydra

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture