Memorial Day: Substack Live Event in Honor of the Victims of World War III, 3PM Eastern, Noon Pacific
Memorial Day, this Monday, May 26, James Roguski, C.C. Blakeman, and I will be doing a Substack Live Event in honor of the Victims of World War III. Based on the VAERS data and the under-reporting factor more Americans have died as a result of the mRNA Bioweapon injections than in WWI, WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined. If higher estima…
Read more
3 days ago · 35 likes · 10 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone
As a long time Anti-Globalist I hate to share bad news. But at this juncture, in time, we are losing badly. And unless we Anti-Globalists unite soon it could well be game over. The most threatening planks of the Globalist Agenda are Digital ID and a Digital Currency. Because once we enter into a cashless society every aspect of our lives will be scrutinized and controlled. You will no longer have any choice other than to submit to the whims of the Global Oligarchs.
How do you kill the Globalist Hydra
How do we avoid becoming Slaves on a Globalist Plantation?
https://brucecain.substack.com/p/how-do-you-kill-the-globalist-hydra