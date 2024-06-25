EVs are carbon shell games.

They displace CO2 to the manufacturing.

They then rely on a carbon based grid.

A grid poisoned by solar and wind topples the stability and thus usability of the grid.

Ev fires are mostly silenced by MSM as a non thing.

Because.

Narrative drivel.

Solar wind and EVs leave behind a perpetual poison and their end of life, poisoning the earth in vast swaths as they go.

Can you imagine these guys want to own virtue signaling. It’s like watching an anus in the air masquerading with lipstick. Your lips are moving but you make no sense.

The ev fires release fumes of dangerous proportions.

Having had a six year stint as a lawyer in the auto sector I'm very interested in the auto storage options of dead evs. Since thermal runway is initiated with moisture how do you store these. Very far apart from oneanother. How far away must they be. When do they become….

Not dangerous. What is the land grab.

I reported a piece on the land size required to go net zero. It would require land the size of Europe.

I realize now that that reporting did not cover any end of life cycle for ev, solar toxic, wind blade toxicity.

I did a piece on land reclamation for post wind. The costs are insane and never factored, just put into the pot of ..

Stupidity.

We are genuflecting to Stupidity.

The glitter and sparkle are astronomical. The climate play is the REASON for the carbon leash control of humans.

All my municipal deep state reporting exposes that regime.

While DEI and ESG focus on the rear view mirror, digital slavery if these numbskulls win face all of us now.

Few understand two key items about CO2.

CO2 lags temperature. The relationship is not even causation.

Humans represent 3 percent of the total carbon cycle.

Essentially we are talking about totalitarianism with the biggest budget ever.

So what. We eliminate all life? Let's go Mars?

Here's my satire song. Absolutely free.

Now to today's meat (haha not allowed that in a carbon leash world) and potatoes…

I really like David Blackmon's stack. He follows and writes in one of my areas of interest. Please check out his work.

“Many of you will be aware of the rash of unexplained burnings of chicken farms, dairy operations, and meat packing plants around the world in recent years. It’s been a real, um, ‘coincidence’ that so many key links in the global food chain have gone up in smoke since the start of the COVID pandemic without explanation.

Whenever one of these huge fires happens, removing millions of birds or thousands of cows from the food chain, we get obligatory initial reports from a few corporate media operations, but there’s never any follow-up. Were the fires investigated? Did anyone determine how such an enormous facility appeared to just spontaneously combust into flames, burning to the ground before first responders had a prayer of containing them? No, never.

We’ve seen a similar dynamic in recent years related to major fires at lithium battery operations. A huge cargo ship carrying thousands of ICE and EV cars spontaneously combusts in the middle of the Pacific Ocean as it heads for Alaska? After an initial spate of reports, nothing. Never any real explanation of the cause of the fire, because, hey, we all really know what caused it, don’t we? And since it goes against the prevailing “green energy” narrative the corporate media is obligated to push, well, we don’t want to really focus on that, do we?

We see the same pattern around the manufacturing and recycling facilities for the damn things. My podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth tipped me off to a pair of major battery-related fires that took place over the weekend, one at a manufacturing facility in South Korea, the other at a recycling plant in Scotland, and provided links to the initial reporting on them.

In South Korea, Reuters reports that a major plant about 90 miles outside Seoul went up in flames, killing 22 workers - most of them interestingly Chinese nationals - in the process. Reuters states that the fire was “largely” put out, which is that corporate media operation’s subtle way of admitting the damn fire is still burning because it is almost impossible to fully extinguish lithium battery fires once they get going.

Further down in the body of the story, we see this admission: “The blaze began at 10:31 a.m. (0131 GMT) after a series of battery cells exploded inside a warehouse with some 35,000 units, Kim said. What had triggered the explosion remains unclear, he added.”

Well, we all know by now that “what had triggered the explosion” was, um, nothing. One of the batteries just spontaneously combusted, which these things tend to do in certain conditions, and the fire rapidly spread across the factory.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the Ardrossan and Saltcoat Herald reports that a battery recycling facility in Renfrewshire broke out on Sunday, just 3 months after a similar fire destroyed another lithium battery facility in nearby Kilwinning.

Luckily, there were no reported casualties from this latest lithium battery disaster.

But you are not to worry about all the heavy polluting black smoke, the undousable nature of the fires, or all the dead workers, because this is delightful “green” energy, and thus immune from reasonable criticism. Your globalist, elitist betters demand it of you.

So, comply, comrades, and be happy.

That is all.”

Because truth is moving at an unstoppable speed the UN has decided to corner all speech.

Hate speech will be defined as speech they hate.

Canada the former western nation, now communist nation is fast tracking prison for speech in a variety of legislative agendas.

In other news milk is now racist.

Consider having me on your podcast to explore the municipal deep state and the digital feudalism they hope to enact through the smart city etc.

If you work for this regime because of this desire to help the planet..

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE LITHIUM FIRES.

