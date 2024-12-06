Please share extensively my peer-reviewed article, titled “The WHO Apparatus: The Hidden Influence of National IHR Focal Points and Implications for Sovereign Health Governance”. It has been published in the January 2025 edition of Acta Scientific Medical Sciences.

This article critically examines the influence of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its International Health Regulations (IHR) on national health governance through the establishment of National Focal Points (NFPs). It explores the ways these mechanisms impact health sovereignty, transparency, and public trust, with recommendations for safeguarding autonomy in public health policy.

Thank-you for your support.

You can read the full article here: Link to Article.

Share

Leave a comment