LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
15h

I will eat the bugs, if the Green Industrial Complex will eat their words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
13h

you might know this you might not

assisted death for ca kids

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fact-checker-claims-maid-not-expanding-to-children-but-govt-documents-prove-otherwise/?utm_source=most_recent&utm_campaign=catholic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture