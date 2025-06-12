Author (and much more) Lisa Miron joins me to discuss her new book WORLD ON MUTE: How Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties! And stay tuned, we get into a LOT of good stuff in this one including the WEF plan to heard you into a 300 square foot cage with plenty of bugs to eat. Thanks for tuning in.

Watch it on the SGT REPORT SITE HERE.

https://www.sgtreport.com/2025/06/shut-up-eat-the-bugs-lisa-miron/

https://www.sgtreport.com/

Buy the book here.

Get some contraband speech.

https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F8W2C1CJ

