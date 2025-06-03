World on Mute: The Plan to Make You a 'Regulated Subject' | Lisa Miron - Strong and Free Canada
I present the case that once we get a speech committee. We become a REGULATED SUBJECT. AND. a global citizen denuded of our civil liberties.
The speech committees displace the constitutional order. We invert our society without a bullet being fired.
https://strongandfreecanada.org/iron-will/world-on-mute-the-plan-to-make-you-a-regulated-subject-lisa-miron/
Iron Will World on Mute interview.
Look we are told who our enemies are by religion, melanin content, voting pattern, place of origin, medical decision. All will face the same plight. We either have a duty to mankind and act like it -or we continue our division by identity - and lose the ability to see the power assembled in front of us.
It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.
It is not on Amazon in South America
It is not on Amazon world wide
It is not on Amazon asia.
World on Mute: The Plan to Make You a 'Regulated Subject' | Lisa Miron - Strong and Free Canada
I present the case that once we get a speech committee. We become a REGULATED SUBJECT. AND. a global citizen denuded of our civil liberties.
The speech committees displace the constitutional order. We invert our society without a bullet being fired.
GET AN AFFORDABLE PAPER BACK FAST