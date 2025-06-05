I was just on Geopolitics and Empire and enjoyed a really great discussion with Hrvoje Morić.

I must confess that I had decided Hrvoje Morićt would be my ideal test reader because this book really is about how the geopolitical world is building their empire within our institutions.

So was I every happy to get his feedback:

“most excellent book”

“Basically, I mean, and you're describing it from a new angle.”

“I haven't heard people explain this previously.”

“I first saw a notification from Dr. Joseph Sansom of World on Mute, I thought, oh, it's a book about speech, but then when I'm reading it, I'm like... This is geopolitics and empire. Basically, I mean, and you're describing it from a new angle.”

‘I think you made a powerful point. I haven't heard people explain this previously because it's true that they want to create Tower of Babel 2.0.”

“There will be no mechanism to hold the global order to account. It is set up as a dictatorship while hiding who wields the power.”

Thank-you for the discussion.

I hope you viewers enjoy it. and the book. All my work is free. The book is 8 usd on the kindle app which you can download to your device for free. Help me push it to the next level and share this discussion with podcasters (you think would like to weigh into this discussion) and friends.

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

It is not on Amazon in South America

It is not on Amazon world wide

It is not on Amazon asia.

Review on Good reads.

