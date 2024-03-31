In March 2024, members of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, voted by 95% to recognize that CO2 is not a pollutant and to have the Saskatchewan Party government remove the province from all national and international net zero agreements.”

Saskatchewan is a province in Canada fyi.

By Nadine Wilson MLA Saskatchewan Rivers Constituency

https://northeastnow.com/2024/03/28/95-of-sarm-ask-province-to-withdraw-from-net-zero-agreements/?trk=feed_main-feed-card_feed-article-content

95% of SARM Ask Province to Withdraw from Net-Zero Agreements

Mar 28, 2024 | 9:45 AM

“In March 2024, members of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, voted by 95% to recognize that CO2 is not a pollutant and to have the Saskatchewan Party government remove the province from all national and international net zero agreements.

It is a call to remove our province from the ever-increasing regulations imposed on ag-producers since 2015. That is when this government agreed to go along with the International COP-21 Agenda by signing the Vancouver Declaration in which all Canadian provinces agreed to the national goal of reducing GHG emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Since then, under the Prairie Resilience strategy, layers upon layers of regulation and policy have been introduced, effectively raising costs and further complicating the business of farming.”

No one is sharing this. At the local level people! Whether it is ban the shots, or ban the WHO, or ban NETZERO. How about ban C40, BAN access based society. Ban treason.

So up to you to share Good ideas!

It is huge. Remember it is the same beast.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

We are the heroes. We are the miracles. We are the path forward. It is on our shoulders. Be willing to live up to the beauty of HOPE.

HAPPY EASTER!! 🐣 💓 ✝️

Who will follow suit!!!!

(Also a reader in Arkansas is looking for medical and legal freedom movement in that State. Any suggestions in the comments please.)

LOVE you dear readers.

Leave a comment

Share