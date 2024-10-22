Jon Fleetwood

Biden Admin Accused of ‘Murder,’ ‘Treason,’ ‘Genocide,’ and Use of ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ with COVID-19 Shots, 5G, Chemtrails, Mosquitos in Texas Lawsuit

A monumental lawsuit filed on October 15, 2024, in the Southern District of Texas accuses Joe Biden, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Alejandro Mayorkas, and other top officials of “murder,” “treason,” “genocide,” and facilitating the use of weapons of mass destruction…