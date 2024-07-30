the last few years were a constant grappling of what was going on in our world. It was the coming to terms with it. It was even perhaps rejecting the possibility that our governments don’t have our best interests. It couldn’t be INTENTIONAL could it. or that we can’t trust the media or our children with their educators. It was depression and hopelessness at the scale of the attack. At how thorough the effort at sickness, maiming, at the economic attack, at the interpersonal attack and attacks on privacy. So there we grapple with the information we would rather not accept.

Then came the ‘DO NOT COMPLY’. and from that we saw resistance to the idiotic concepts bandied about. That you would take a product that didn’t stop you from getting the disease of dying from it.

I grappled with the notion of creating an Untouchable class. We were creating lepers that Nuremberg principles and health law principles on informed consent- the gold standard when I went to law school, were instantly eroded and inverted.

The only thing I noticed when I finally understood was that there was no product liability laws protecting citizens. Laws stopped protecting and started being weapons. so a group of tyrants do that. I am just a first principled thinker. That’s where you get to. Tyrants use new laws against the people.

I saw the sheep trusting. It annoyed me. I had two separate Jewish friends who were intense freedom advocates and one who kept saying: mom! showing the papers, showing the papers! Don’t you get it !!!! She didn’t get it and in fact disowned him for his antivax stance. It is nothing like that, saying it is like that is anti-semitism maybe. But not to my Jewish freedom fighter friends. They were worriered.

He and his mom have mended fences but she hasn’t come around to understanding when NEVER again starts.

The other Jewish friend of 25 years I met in the film industry was suing the government for refusing his anti-bodies he proved after battling a covid infection. Why do I need it. I have antibodies. why do I need it?

What I saw was illogical. Illogical principles were governing. They were governing for hate. we were being taught at scale hate. we were being taught hate at scale by our leaders!!! Here was one of my early seminal WAKING UP IN REAL TIME videos. It shows how they used statistics to mind bend us into hate. So I mind bend the statistics in real time for you.

I saw one PULPIT OF HATE IN CANADA it was the prime minister. ‘they’ are misogynist, take up space, they are anti-science.

how do you cease to take up space. tell me fine Sir?

you cease existing. tell me another interpretation of our good Prime Minister’s words.

TAKE UP SPACE. Damn right we do.

He should be apprehended for hate.

So my own experiences battling power structure led me to understand and sniff out what was amiss. After all I had battled ptsd and so one thing about your trials after a strong abusive experience by power is that your survival skills ARE HONED. they are honed for recognizing abuse on the march.

I am a huntress now. I am a Lion now. you don’t go through the fire for nothing. Your cross you carry is for ever. and for making you strong. You were never given something you could not bear, it was always for your soul’s evolution. You don’t carry your burdens alone.

Now I see too with DIE and ESG the ownership of ‘victimhood’. That is the unvaccinated are not being oppressed or hated in real time because victim status is now owned by a structure that decides what is social justice, who qualifies, and first principled thinking is eliminated.

refused employment; refused shopping privileges (in Canada placed in plexiglass cages in walmart because unvaccinated couldn’t buy non-essentials and they had to be escorted- ie make sure they don’t buy a tshirt or present for their daughter, while buying butter and eggs); refused the social safety net of ei (unemployment insurance): refused access to planes for travel WITHIN THE COUNTRY; refused access to even buses; refused international travel; refused access to restaurants and cineplex refused schooling; REMEMBER YOU COULD GIVE AND GET THE DISEASE WITH THE “KILL”* SHOT ANYWAYS. *KILL is my word for ‘safe’. I use it interchangeably. They are synonyms for me now. So don’t think Kill like manslaughter think Safe like Fauci, Biden, Birx, Trudeau, your newscaster whatever. shunned by family, friends, colleagues, power structures; denied life saving treatment in hospitals.

say that’s a Jewish person. Say that is a Muslim person. Say that is a Queer person. can’t work, lost mobility, lost social structures, jobs, economic viability, health care.

I had my own lawyers ask me for my vax status when they saw me agitating on behalf of the unvaccinated. I tried to wake them up (from love!!). Ha. So even speaking for the unvaccinated had to be punished. The odd thing was how idiotic the request was having had each them vaccines AND THE DISEASE after the vaccine. Thinking doesn’t extend to professionals once it becomes a TRIBAL THING. I didn’t like that. It made me sad. for them for our world. People I loved and respected were acting like the very people I was afraid of. PEOPLE I FACED AFRAID. PEOPLE I stood up to, while afraid.

I love someone who says:

she’s afraid.

Yes. I Own it daily. And I step on it anyways. I like the squish and crunch of it underfoot. I like the taste of it as I swallow. I like it in my stomach dissolved in the acids. and I like to shove it in their faces once excreted. smell that fear.

I ate it. Your turn asshole.

It is a discipline like any other.

But our society and the structures meant to protect the minority from TYRANICAL AUTHORITY OF A MAJORITY just missed that whole thing. what could be more majority then: every pulpit of msm, every employer, every branch of government.

(so the majority could all get the Kill* (remember means what Fauci says ‘safe’) vax.

IT IS DISCRMINATION. IT IS HATE. it is hate from authority and it was meant to become rabid hate. end lives hate cease taking up spaces hate.

depending on your country and vax rate you experienced more or less of it. The US was still relatively a beacon in spots of freedom.

but now hate is only ‘experienced’ if your die consultant says it is. by owning the structures that are SOCIAL JUSTICE. THEN ONLY THOSE SOCIAL JUSTICE ‘pro globalist narratives work’ for the social justice hierarchy. interesting evolution I thought. It seemed so lock down. so top down. so owned by power. and it prevented the real issues from being seen. We have to commemorate officially the rainbow 284 days a year as some sort of recognition of a letter or experience by a letter. That is VERY NORMAL*. *Normal means fucked as all hell, and evident of power owning the movement you call social justice.

after notice and digest our world it was: DO NOT COMPLY

AND THAT TOOK COURAGE. THAT TOOK SHITTING YOUR FEAR. that took smiling with your mask off buying apples. that took something. right.

My mother did it best. She really did. Amazing woman. Shunned by family friends neighbours in a small town and in she went, scowl on her face and didn’t care. Here I come. She was awake before I was. It was the cruelty she experienced that made ME

A BEAR. you are going to treat my mom like an untouchable. WAIT THE FUCK UP WORLD. I am not done with you yet.

She woke me up. Not because I thought she was right - that came later. It was because the world had NO RIGHT TO TREAT HER LIKE SHIT.

NO. NOT MY MOTHER. i do not care what sick and twisted logic you follow I’m not having it.

I was mad. I had a BEST FRIEND. A LOVED BEST FRIEND who thought the unvaccinated should be denied health care because… wait WHAT. alcoholics, drug addicts, gang members rapists, pedophiles get health care. and the kill shot didn’t prevent the disease

WHAT.

LOST YOUR GD MINDS. YOU’VE ALL LOST YOUR GD MINDS I THOUGHT.

INSERT BEAR PICTURE again.

so that helped me alot didn’t it. Loving someone. being honed to recognize injustice. i recognized injustice BUT IT TOOK ME A WHILE TO understand the picture. I had a bad ski accident not long after the above video.

God putting me in bed for the better part of a year. WELL THAT was a BLESSING I EMBRACED. my mobility is still shit and don’t care.

People are like, well you’ll eventually (insert run, jog, jump, walk without pain). Whatever- have you heard about food chain reaction game.

AND NOW.

we are onto NEXT. I think depending on where you are in the awakening movement and your whole status with understanding this technocratic deep state power move, you are also perhaps not yet at the do not comply stage. Or you are there but not at the action phase. or the hope phase. Or you are and you didn’t even realize it.

WE ARE STEPPING BEYOND DO NOT COMPLY

WE ARE collecting for action. We are yes changing minds and waking people up. (their own effed up hurry to insert Satanism as the world religion through the Diversity component of DIE is making everyday people read the Bible. Ya and what a surprise when you do. make sure you do. some fortitude is always found in the words I find that surprising but is part of my own evolution too).

WE ARE PUSHING BACK AND

in order to be TRANSFORMATIVE

we have to copy what is working. We do it for every issue, in every town. One of my favorite movements is the Dr. Sansone led movement of ban the jab. The same resolution can be moved in every group. your book club. your fitness group your yoga group. BAN THE JAB IN every club. start joining clubs just to be there and bring forth a motion where you introduce BAN THE JAB AND ALL HIS INCREDIBLE STUDIES. it’s hilarious. gardening club Ya. live in a condo. doesn’t matter. ban the jab. Library club, every club you can find join it, ban the jab. Doesn’t matter if it passes. THEN NEXT, ban the who. ban the UN. ban the philanthropic societies funding the end of our social structures. ban it all.

join organization (political whatever) with a couple like minded people; introduce ban jab to the organization- but it’s not about- introduce it anyways. what does this have to do with yoga- think of how bendy you are when you are not dead; join with like minded people who appear not related to you. then from their bad downward dog: I WANT TO KNOW ABOUT IT; OHMMMM -THEN WOW THAT SEEMS IMPORTANT TELL ME MORE; (warrior pose) THEN HOLY SHIT I WANT BAN THAT JAB; REPEAT in new organization then introduce new ban the cbdc digital id digital voting; satellite offices of the who (our entire NIH and public health, health canada) the un Rockefeller partnership the fed communist pedos in schools etc.

HERE IS ANOTHER ORGANIZTION THAT NEEDS TO MORPH QUICKLY ACROSS NATIONS.

PLEASE take a look at KICLEI.

“Simcoe County KICLEI Initiative Meeting 3: A Unified Front for Local Governance

On July 29, 2024, the Simcoe County KICLEI Initiative held its third official meeting, drawing representatives from various townships and cities within the county. This growing network aims to address the impact of internationally driven sustainable development goals on local communities, focusing on preserving the Canadian way of life and upholding data privacy, energy security, property rights, and local consultation.

A Growing Network

The meeting began with introductions, highlighting the increasing involvement of townships such as Orillia, Barrie, New Tecumsa, Severn, Ramara, Tiny and Bradford West Gwillimbury. Representatives shared their backgrounds and recent efforts in engaging with local councils, illustrating the initiative's expanding reach.

Diane and Paul from Bradford West Gwillimbury discussed their initial meeting with their local councillor. They voiced concerns over green initiatives and the costly consulting engagements that seem to align with UN Agenda 2030, emphasizing the importance of maintaining local control over environmental policies.

Engaging Local Councils

A key discussion point was the need for thorough research into NGOs and consulting groups influencing local policies. Terry from New Tecumsa highlighted Sustainable Solutions Group (SSG) and its role in Simcoe County, noting the group's focus on land acknowledgment and decolonization as part of its mission. Terry volunteered to delve deeper into SSG's activities and funding.

Paul and Diane shared insights from their engagement with their local councillor, who seemed unaware of certain environmental programs like the FCM, ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection program PCP but acknowledged the influence of federal grants. This underlined the necessity of educating local representatives about these voluntary yet impactful initiatives.

Strategizing for Effective Action

The meeting underscored the importance of updating and distributing accurate information to all councillors. Maggie, one of the initiative's leaders, committed to revising and sending out updated reports, scripts, and petitions by midweek. This step is crucial for ensuring councillors understand the voluntary nature of the climate programs and the lack of provincial mandates.

To bolster local engagement, the group plans to attend council meetings, contact councillors equipped with talking points and prepared to address their concerns directly. This strategy aims to identify friendly councillors who can champion their cause, those on the fence, and those opposed, thereby tailoring their approach accordingly.

Community Involvement and Future Plans

The initiative also highlighted the importance of broader community involvement and long-term strategies. Fred from Orillia suggested identifying and supporting potential candidates for future elections who align with the group's values. This proactive approach ensures that local councils remain responsive to the community's needs and resist externally driven agendas.

Additionally, the initiative encourages collaboration with other groups, such as Civis for Reform and Take Back Ontario. These partnerships aim to create a unified front, providing resources and support for citizens advocating for local governance and against international interference.

A Unified Effort

The Simcoe County KICLEI Initiative's meeting demonstrated a clear commitment to preserving local autonomy and promoting practical environmental solutions. Through strategic communication, diligent research, and active community involvement, the group aims to counter internationally driven sustainable development goals and uphold the values and rights of local residents.

As the initiative grows, it serves as a beacon for other communities facing similar challenges, illustrating the power of informed, organized citizens to effect meaningful change at the municipal level. With continued dedication and collaboration, the KICLEI Initiative is poised to make a significant impact in Simcoe County and beyond.

Looking Ahead

The KICLEI Initiative plans to follow up with local MPPs and MPs, expanding their support network and ensuring provincial and federal representatives are also informed about their concerns. This comprehensive approach, starting from local councils and extending to higher levels of government, aims to protect the interests of Canadian communities against unnecessary external influences.

In the coming weeks, the initiative will focus on finalizing their updated reports and engaging with councillors across Simcoe County. By maintaining a professional and respectful dialogue, they hope to foster a more inclusive and locally driven approach to environmental and governance issues.

The next meeting is scheduled for August 5th, 2024, where the group will assess progress, share updates, and continue refining their strategies. With each step, the Simcoe County KICLEI Initiative moves closer to achieving its goal of preserving local governance and protecting the rights and freedoms of its residents.

Simcoe County KICLEI Initiative Meeting: Preserving Local Governance

Join us as we recap the third official meeting of the Simcoe County KICLEI Initiative, where representatives from various townships and cities come together to address the impact of internationally driven sustainable development goals. Learn about our efforts to preserve the Canadian way of life by focusing on data privacy, energy security, property rights, and local consultation.

Highlights:

Expanding network across Orillia, Barrie, New Tecumsa, Severn, Ramara, Tiny, and Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Key discussions on engaging local councils and researching influential NGOs.

Strategies for effective action and community involvement.

Future plans to collaborate with other groups and identify potential candidates for future elections.

For a detailed report of the meeting and to stay updated on our progress, read the full article here.

CANADIAN TRUCKERS STARTED A MOVEMENT OF SAYING NO WHEN NO ONE WAS LISTENING TO THE PEOPLE OR PAYING ATTENTION. but the biggest thing they brought to the PEOPLE WAS HOPE.

HOPE

HOPE TO YOUR LAST BREATH. IT IS not an ‘outside circumstance thing’ it is AN INSIDE THING THAT YOU GET TO GIVE TO OTHERS!!!

HOPE is the first thing you put in your day. and the last thing you give thanks for as you sleep.

Hope to give it to others, hope for the action that comes from it. hope because it’s an amazing virus.

take down the beast!!

