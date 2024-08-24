KIRSTEN MURFITT announced via LinkedIn:

“My application for a Citizens Initiated Referendum to terminate our relationship with the WHO has been accepted by the New Zealand Government.

The agreed wording for the referendum question is:

Do eligible voters wish for the Government to terminate New Zealand’s relationship with the World Health Organization (“WHO”) due to serious conflicts of interests between WHO and its' private partners.”

Once I pay the application fee the Clerk will advertise the wording for three months.

Then I must obtain the signatures of 10% of registered voters in New Zealand.

There are approximately 3,673,774 registered voters in NZ, so we need at least 367,377 signatures within the statutory 12-month timeframe.

If you can help with funding, please contact me at admin@kmlaw.co.nz .

There is a $50,000 spending limit on promoting the petition, so I need a lot of volunteers.

We have three months to get organised, so I am calling for volunteers for the following roles:

1) Steering Committee.

2) Fundraising Committee.

3) Creative People Committee.

4) General Volunteers.

5) Volunteers who are willing to go out into the community and collect signatures.

If you are interested, please contact us at admin@kmlaw.co.nz and put the type of volunteering in the subject line. If you are volunteering for the roles through 1 to 3, please send a brief bio.

Thank you to all those volunteers who have already reached out after my previous post. Someone once said, “Let’s do this”, so let’s do this back to the unelected and undemocratic bodies that influence politics and policy in our beautiful country. We owe it to the future generations.”

