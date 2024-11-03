Share this postLion alert! Federal Class Action filed against Kamala Biden Moderna Pfizer for 5G, Chemtrails, and shotslawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLion alert! Federal Class Action filed against Kamala Biden Moderna Pfizer for 5G, Chemtrails, and shotsLawyerLisaNov 03, 202443Share this postLion alert! Federal Class Action filed against Kamala Biden Moderna Pfizer for 5G, Chemtrails, and shotslawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19Sharehttps://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1848167393194832157SubscribeShareLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisa43Share this postLion alert! Federal Class Action filed against Kamala Biden Moderna Pfizer for 5G, Chemtrails, and shotslawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19Share
This is wonderful news! Can we see the full documents filed? Do you have them Lawyer Lisa?