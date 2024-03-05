Image from Etsy.

What no one expects.

When the chips are down.

just how many freaking HEROES ARE IN OUR MIDST

I am very happy to know Dr. Sansone.

“Case # SC2024-0327 was filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. As a pro se litigant I filed a Writ of Mandamus with the Supreme Court of Florida. This Mandamus seeks to compel Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody to prohibit the distribution of ‘COVID 19 injections’ AKA ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ in the State of Florida.

Approximately 10 Florida County Republican parties have declared Covid 19 injections to be biological and technological weapons, have called on the Governor to halt these injections, and for the Attorney General to conduct a forensic analysis of their contents. The Florida Department of Health has also called for a halt to these injections.

The Governor can deploy his attorneys to fight against this action, or he can simply prohibit these weapons of mass destruction in the State of Florida, making this case moot. I sincerely hope he will comply.

I want to give a shout out to Karen Kingston for allowing me to use the data in her demand letter template to the sheriffs, which constitutes a large part of this legal brief. I also want to thank the three anonymous attorneys that put eyes on this document before I submitted it.

I am taking this action because no one else has done so. We can’t allow our people to be targeted like this. This must stop now. I am calling on doctors, attorneys, and human rights organizations to file amicus briefs with the Florida Supreme Court. I am praying that the Supreme Court of Florida stops this horror show.

PETITION FOR A WRIT OF MANDAMUS

(1) This petition for a writ of mandamus is brought under Article V, § 3(b)(8) Florida Constitution, and under Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure 9.03O(a)(3), 9.100 and other relevant authorities to enforce state and federal laws including, and not limited to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023); Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381; Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023); Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331, Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023); Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023); and Genocide 18 USC §1091. Petitioner seeks an order of mandamus, requiring the Respondents to immediately prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the State of Florida.

Full document can be read here.”

Why wait for action.

When you can take the Bull by the Horn.

Fabulous news to share, and emulate in your jurisdiction.

Why not. He has shared all his paper work and on a dime would give you it to chase down in your jurisdiction.

Please follow his substack if you do not.

I hope your day is just that much more beautiful when you reflect courage is coming from every corner of our universe.

Leave a comment

Share