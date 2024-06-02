https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/national-class-action-lawsuit-launched-over-covid-19-vaccine-injuries-5660725

Reporting by EPOCH TIMES Doug Lett

A law firm based in Alberta has filed a national class action lawsuit against the federal government over injuries from the COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit, which still needs to be certified by a court, potentially covers the whole country with the exception of Quebec, which has its own civil law system, said Leighton Grey, a lawyer at Grey Wowk Spencer LLP.

“We’ve had tremendous response, we’ve had about 1,300 people already respond and want to be part of the lawsuit,” Mr. Grey told The Epoch Times. “And we think that’s going to grow.”

The “representative plaintiff” is a woman in her 30s from St. Albert, just outside Edmonton.

Mr. Grey said the woman suffered “a pretty severe reaction” to her first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. She was convinced by her doctor to get a second shot, and her reaction to that was worse.

“Since then she’s had a whole series of health problems, everything from skin rashes … but the most serious one is that she has fainting spells,” he said. “She has unpredictable fainting spells where she falls … and she hurts herself.”

A syringe is filled with the a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia on April 10, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

So. For all your I don't believe friends, you can add my Pfizer expose work to this law suit. The bird flu Holodomor pandemic is trickling into consciousness, with READY PURCHASED VACCINES to deploy. I think 35 per cent are masdively awake. Of the sheep, roughly 15 percent are still on vax program. I think you're looking at an 85 percent refusal of any MSM program that says TAKE THIS. How is it different? Army forcibly giving it?

Tell me your thoughts on next stage vaccine. Getting the cancer vax story out is critical too. There is great data on that relationship.

About darwinism, it's now strictly a pressurized phenomenon about who gets to procreate.

Not those using abortion.

YOU TRUST THEM WHEN THEY ARE UP THERE WITH SCALPELS. OK after all the world is too populated crap by the same cabal? JUST ANOTHER CONSIDERATION IN THE PRO LIFE ARGUMENT

Not those refusing the protective family unit.

Not those who were de-fertilized.

Not those who are too injured to meet a mate.

Not those sterilized for defined love of minors.

Not those 2 plus dog.

Not those dead.

Carnage. New times need new Resiliency. Morality to start your day and weather the real climate change (attack on our souls)

Love you dear readers. All especially those suffering the blight of our times. Give thanks for your day. A state of grace is an armor against the stress.

FROM EPOCH TIMES…if you don't get this paper, you need to. My understanding is dissident falong dong who understand CCP publish it. They are the harshest critics of CCP pushes and tie them to what we witness.

