https://youtube.com/shorts/P_s-LxmiPuM

that short has a LION

Thats the underside of all lights now, with the camera mounted into the light interface.

This is the infrastructure that goes in through COMPLETE STREETS OR COMPLETE NEIGHBORHOODS.

He tells you the tools you need. What we need is a media that spouts. So could you shout and share.

In Canada it’s documented with map at

Completestreetsforcanada.Ca

Are they connected to the 15 minute city.

Sure as hell are.

Is there a map for all your Canadian complete streets?

Yep. Map's so red its China. Oh wait. It really is.

Can you please strike the word THEORY on this conspiracy please.

Mess around in your town or city.

I need a platform. Share.

They this technocrats bubble needs bursting.

Share

Leave a comment