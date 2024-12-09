https://twitter.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1866148828992110600?s=19
Official legal notice to HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH, CMS, etc., and all their employees and officials, to not destroy, delete, or modify any documents, and an intent to refer any violations to the Department of Justice. https://sirillp.com/ltr-to-hhs
With all that is happening with charges etc all over the world, and the news it is not safe or effective, when is any of our Canadian federal/provincial MP's going to speak out. When will Canada start looking at our National Citizens Inquiry. When is someone in Canada going to put Health Canada on notice and jail that Theresa Tam him/her. Thank you Lisa for all your reporting. I have written PP numerous times about when is he going to speak up!! Are all Canadian politician's in fear of speaking out. I am baffled with everything going on that more Canadians are not awake. How do we get the ball rolling or should I say heads rolling here in Canada. I so want to punch Justine in the face......
Thanks for reporting. Great to see this.