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Annie's avatar
Annie
33m

I am saddened by those who I am surrounded have not a clue as to what is happening.

Wait! I do know of one. My step-granddaughter.

She was home visiting two weeks ago and we had a talk. Don’t know how the subject came up, but, she knew what is happening.

She said it first. Zionists.

I hate to admit my head was buried in the sand like most of my generation.

I understand now.

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Clyde's avatar
Clyde
12m

while Moses was away, the children rose up to play. The world needs more iconoclast like you Lisa to butcher their golden calves. The institutions of this world have been corrupted beyond repair and a mimicked reality is all they have to offer.

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