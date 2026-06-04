Bill c-9 has it's senate vote today.

Evidence of the painter is in the painting. Evidence of the Creator is in creation.

Who do hate speech laws make war on.

Someone I tell you settles his battles for eternity.



Ekzekiel 3 says a trumpet should sound for unrighteousness men so they have an opportunity not to die in their iniquities.

A great blasphemy has approached parliaments around the world. Laws seek even more now to be a tool of darkness.

Epstein files displayed affinity for demonic advice and demonic activities in our midst.

What does that establish?

The reason you cannot have the Word. Is because it is a weapon against demonic forces. Clear the public square of God and establish demonic influences in entertainment music governments etc. They do not prove God does not exhist. They prove they hate him. That is the hate in the hate bill.

John 1



1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

That was the post.

Try. Just a little bit harder.

If the Senate does this thing,

Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.

Jesus said this as he being crucified.

And in that sentence he also he identified the darkness.

For the darkness is always deceived. A great great thing God will do with all their follies.

If you read and comprehend not, well sorry for you.

Do not have any fear whatsoever. God is in charge. If we have hardship for his name Jesus that is a crown their keter nonsense can not touch.

Of course the senate vote is at 330. 33 masonic symbol.

They confirm with all their little letters WHO they fear and more importantly, who they do not want you to fear.

Better do joy. Screws with their demonic crap. Nothing like being a child of God in his grace. Now go bring hope to all you can. Have a day that celebrates who you love.

make it God!!

love you dear readers

you here is purposeful.

My book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON is available on Amazon.

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