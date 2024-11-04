Share this postLinkedIn removed my post about the action against Biden Harris Pfizer and Moderna lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLinkedIn removed my post about the action against Biden Harris Pfizer and Moderna LawyerLisaNov 04, 202426Share this postLinkedIn removed my post about the action against Biden Harris Pfizer and Moderna lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther138ShareMis information.Or.Powerful information. Let's rebrand mis as Powerful.SubscribeShareMessage LawyerLisaLeave a comment26Share this postLinkedIn removed my post about the action against Biden Harris Pfizer and Moderna lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther138Share
I've been blocked by LinkedIn forever after daring to engage a WEF employee =)
Interestingly, censorship proves the censored. Forcing someone out of telling something, is very telling about that something. Omnia praesumuntur contra spoliatorem: is a latin maxim meaning "all things are presumed against the wrongdoer", applied in particular in the doctrine of spoliation, i.e. consequences of document destruction.
We need a class action against social media censorship of alleged misinformation, which turned out to be truth-information, especially, involving COVID narratives.
Linkedin is an obvious target because they blocked all our contacts, groups, blogs, without letting us save the information prior to blockage, thus causing serious business losses. Damages are high because clients or potential customers still think we access our accounts, asking to join our groups, sending linking invitations, trying to contact, or seeing an outdated resume as if it was the latest. There are thousands of freedom warriors who want compensation, it could sett a huge precedent, stopping current and future censorship attempts.
Yet, the damage is done also to those who were not censored: they think that anyone can access their linkedin information but those blocked, when required to log in, are kept blocked after being asked to verify their identities with an ID.
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
President John Quincy Adams: "Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good."
