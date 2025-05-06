HATE IS DEFINED AS DISAGREEING WITH AUTHORITY. CONVINCE ME I AM WRONG.

YOU CANNOT TALK ABOUT OR REPOST ANYTHING ABOUT gender identity on linkedin.

“Do not be hateful. We don't allow content that attacks, denigrates, intimidates, dehumanizes, incites or threatens hatred, violence, prejudicial or discriminatory action against individuals or groups because of their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, age, or disability status. Hate groups are not permitted on LinkedIn. Do not use racial, religious, or other slurs that incite or promote hatred, or any other content intended to create division. Do not post or share content that denies a well-documented historical event such as the Holocaust or slavery in the United States.

Hate speech, symbols, and groups are prohibited on LinkedIn. We remove content that attacks, denigrates, intimidates, dehumanizes, incites or threatens hatred, violence, prejudicial or discriminatory action against individuals or groups because of their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or disability status.

Examples of hateful and derogatory content

We may label rather than remove content that evokes hateful rhetoric (including slurs) in the context of counter speech, reclamation, or members’ personal experiences with racism, sexism, ableism, and other forms of prejudice or discrimination.

We also allow members to call out actual or perceived hateful, prejudicial, or discriminatory conduct, provided such content doesn’t otherwise violate our Harassing and inflammatory content policies.

For the record I did not get any email about what might have peed them off and got their knickers into such a knot.

hmmm. I think I reposted to the WHAT IS A WOMAN DECISION IN SCOTLAND. BUT MAYBE it’s all my climate posts.

well Linkedin knows what you should know

misogyny is to protect the women with dicks.

gender rights and spending is to advance this, (treadstone) sterilization and military transhumanism

strong men that protect families and communities are not desired.

the operation is to divide the sexes.

the family unit as a system of resistance and a manner to hold wealth and values must be dismantled.

WHY CHRISTIANITY is getting a resurgence as a result?

society has demonized the man, and through advancing DEI versions of men (racialized and queer) the white hetero man looks for a meaning to his life. all versions of society have rejected him.

He finds one place that hasn’t demonized him

YOU ARE BUILT (LIKE MEN AND WOMEN OF ALL RACES) IN GOD’S IMAGE

God doesn’t make mistakes. you are a child of God, loved.

thus white men at scale will and are flooding to Christianity (in all its versions) as the place where strength is recognized.

speaking truth to authority is a light

knowing to fear God and not man. which makes man ungovernable by the standards of evil. and fierce and untamable, THAT IS WHAT COMES FOR YOU GLOBALIST. THE UNCOWED MAN.

they will make a terrible foe to the satanists by returning men of many (ALL?) races to the message that redeems them fully. I just see white men embracing Christianity in tears and rising in strength because the world has cast them asunder and aside.

You are transformed from your sin through Jesus to eternal life. you the most wretched you the most vile. the prodigal sons who fell.

You are loved now as you are. only one thing to do….

This will happen and happen and happen and happen. and is happening. it will be a place of mediation against the foul plans of transhumanists and satanists.

Those of Muslim faith (scholars at least) know that in end times they battle alongside the Christians. This is often obscured. I have a vision the technocratic state itself might be the manifestation of or is the anti-christ. I am unsure which. is it the anti-christ. is ai the anti-christ of prophecy. or is there another.

So the conquest is and will be. what it is and will be. Dei pressurizes the return of some to Christ. Do they understand the law of unintended consequences.

no.

I think the trucker convoy was a cia (or whatever intell mcKinsey type agency) Op for the purposes of emergency powers and setting out though shalt not protest zones (these are checkerboarded now)

and they met their laws of unintended consequences.

they bring in migrants.

and those bring strong family values and a distaste for schools full of porn and pedophiles

laws of unintended consequences.

they bring in dei

the immorality absence of it call us to God and we see their evil in the constrast of God’s promise

laws of unintended consequences.

they mandated covid jabs

WE HATE ALL THE JABS and trust none of the rockefellar state hunting ground called medecine.

laws of unintended consequences.

they lied on the media.

AND WOKE THE LIKES OF ME. SLEEPING JUST WAITING TO BE TAPPED IN.

I’M IN.

laws of unintended consequences.

they aren’t done.

they cannot even keep their own ops from screwing up.

I am not sure my path. the exact steps

BUT I KNOW WHERE IT IS I GO.

oh linkedin…

Who is the fool,

who is the wise man,

who is the beggar

who is the emperor.

you know showing us the BIGs makes us understand where the rainbow goes.

where there is no more women. that is why man is made to think he is weak. so he doesn’t know what to defend.

through the chaos will be the sublime.

YOUR STRENGTH doesn’t come from you, but through you.

