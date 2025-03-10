The new hate speech is saying no to being killed raped as a Christian.

So what's the post that was the problem????

You want the truth. Bodies. What are bodies yesterday.

Bodies.

That you are taught to hate.

Why.

Because we Christians won't consent to biodigital convergence.

It's that easy.

The end. Every current psyop is needed because imposing their crap gets easier every single Christian they eliminate.

You don't need to believe at all or ever for me to love you as a friend. But I am calling what I see.

Those who believe God made us in his image don't want your augmentation control grid. We already believe God made us in his image and that is more than enough.

The operating system has been assembled. It's us that need imported into it.

I will dance with absolute joy giving all you technocrats the finger.

Whatever your faith, do not go gently into thy good night.

The Lord is here already in each of us.

