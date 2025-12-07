Transhumanism is the iteration of the medical and rights infrastructure that will soon break out of the transgender movement. It is directional. The expression trans rights are human rights is most indicative. Of course transgender rights are human rights. They are human. The mystic is that transhumans will not have the same degree of human as we do now. Aka biodigital convergence serfdom. But we will have the terminology the slogan the rinse repeat system, embedded like neurallingual programming. So the cyborg requires the gender movement. Silver copper on the trans flag next.

This is part 3 of my book WORLD ON MUTE.

My next book discusses of the centralization of reproduction. Like a pyramid the systems of power especially assembled in censorship, silence, controlled acceptable or political correct tightropes disguise the direction of our society (unless you see them as inverted blackholes- in which case they light your mind like a puzzle to assemble).

The centralization of reproduction is built on the end of the Decentralized womb. Transgender and transhuman are the required archetypes for a cognitive city operating system, a designed biodigital convergence as the widget data centerpiece, and ai is not grok et al, it is the data centre piecing of new man each terminator seeds.

Laws are morphing first as obvious satanic inversions, as my book discusses -as a replacement to the current legal system - then into our social credit, and finally into algorithms that manage data. In all their iterations they solidify the antichrist, (of no bloodline. The Antichrist abandons as unnecessary the Nephilim.)

The counter point is the prolife movement. Join swell those organizations. I see it. It is to start there.