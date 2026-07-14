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s r's avatar
s r
12h

Good riddance. May God have mercy on his sick war mongering satanic soul.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
13h

Or "Lindsey"? Poncho Pete's transvestigation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCoZ0Chrmtg&pp=0gcJCVELAYcqIYzv

Bad week for inverts last week...Bonnie Tyler too.

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