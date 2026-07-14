Here is Lindsey Graham and his younger sister and parents.

Here is a photo that came up in my search. A mystery woman. With his younger sister. Younger than in the above image.

Look close at that winning smile. What a beautiful girl. Is that wanted Lindsey started as?

Was Lindsey reported to be gay.

And short.

I'm not saying anything. But I'm thinking something.

Maybe Lindsey liked men and wasn't gay. I'm not speaking ill of the dead. There's lots doing that already for war monger Lindsey. Soft face, soft eue sockets.

So little compared to bibi.

Could be you understand me here.

But then you know find me a beard on Lindsey's Pretty smiley face. Nope fresh as a baby's bottom every time.

find Lindsey with a beard or five o'clock shadow. Nope me either. Look a lot. nothing.

Just the cult feature I'm pointing out and you know it. The Kabbalah cult has a calling card. They all know. Shouldn't you.

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