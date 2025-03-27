Western Standard asks if Liberal candidate Rod Loyola is still a communist? You know like mayor of LA.

LET’S THINK.

“Loyola once performed as a rapper under the stage name "Ro Soul Jah." In his songs he called for violent communist revolution against capitalism and glorified extremists like Che Guevara and Fidel Castro.

Years ago, Loyola was photographed marching with the Communist Party of Canada’s Edmonton Club during a parade. A Western Standard article described him as harbouring extreme, far-left ideology.”

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/snell-carney-liberals-run-communist-in-alberta-riding/63455

The left is murder by safe supply

All day any day abortion or sterilization or euthanasia. Possibly in that order.

The left is awfully quiet about bioweapons on the market.

And communism as the guide post to providing technocrats their totalitarian wish list.

They are literally running a communist “or former one.”

Is that once a cheater always a cheater? If they are running liberal chances are.

note Canada is facing an extreme leader with extreme views. I am quite offended that our media is not reporting the dangers;

we are facing an urgent election;

it is important a UN-climate-covid totalitarian doesn’t come to the helm;

please help share the word. Winning is what happens when you get up to bat. Not when you sit on the sidelines with an oh poor me, aw shuks those guys in dresses are organized!!

LET’S GO FREEDOM WARRIORS. EVERY ONE HAS THE SAME TYRANTS FACING THEM. the silence coming is for us all. It’s time to get loud.

