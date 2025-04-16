LIBERALS PLANT Stop the Steal buttons at Conservative rally. We are in a criminal state
Are they trying to cheat. Or confessing?
It's really dirty. Cbc reported it. Showing some variation.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/liberal-oppo-csfn-1.7509217
The skid mark of dirty tricks is every where.
Keep your eye the ball. We are in a criminal state.
Police officer describes Bill c75. Catch and release.
Sentencing Reform (Bill C-5) Mandatory minimums for gun crimes and drug trafficking were removed. Conditional sentences apply to sexual assault and major narcotics charges instead of detention.
More unofficial letters by cops please. I will post them. We crave them.
They become the lesser magistrates in an evil sick corrupted society.
It’s SO depressing to see all of what is happening. Think of Paul Bernardo who is now in medium security. How can the Liberals explain that to the family of the girls he abused and killed? He committed such heinous crimes! A big thank you to the police who care. God-willing, the Conservatives will win and do something about it. 🙏🙏