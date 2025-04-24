LawyerLisa’s Substack

LawyerLisa
10m

No more steaks for Canada!!Liberals make promise to End Beef Agriculture for Canadians through Guibeault. Bill C-293 promises again!

Bud Cruikshank
13m

If Liberals take away meat, they will suddenly start looking mighty tasty. I hope they can run fast.

