ELIMINATING METHANE POLLUTION?

Not reduce.

Eliminate.

YOU KNOW THAT MEANS COWS RIGHT?

The big emitters of methane are cows!

THE BIG POLLUTERS GUILBEAULT TALKS ABOUT HERE IS COWS.

Yes it's an attack on oil and gas. But it's a direct hit on meat. Your head is in the sand if you think otherwise.

NO MEAT FOR YOU CANADA

Methane has a relatively short half-life fyi.

this is not hypobaric. This is my thorough work on c40 and bill 293

Eliminate methane????

He says ELIMINATE. REMEMBER THAT.

Eliminate.

This is from the government of Canada

“Methane emission sources

Agriculture is responsible for 30% of Canada’s total methane emissions, with 71% of that being attributed to beef production. Enteric fermentation, resulting from the digestive process in ruminants, such as cattle, goats, and sheep, accounts for 86% of Canada’s agricultural methane emissions, while manure emissions account for the remaining 14% (Figure 12).

Agricultural methane emissions have decreased by 20% since 2005 primarily due to a reduction in the number of beef and dairy animals in Canada and subsequent market access issues, as well as an overall increase in productivity per animal resulting from improvements in nutrition, genetics, and management.”

OUR LIBERAL GOVERNMENT IS BRINGING BACK THE VEGAN ACT BILL C-293 THINK THEY WON'T.

Listen to Guibeault !!!! Watch him here

Make orange jumpsuits popular again.

And get back to brass tax. THE GREEN HOUSE GAS MOST RESPONSIBLE (OVER 95 PERCENT) FOR THE GREEN HOUSE EFFECT IS WATER VAPOR. Are we going to have zero climate variability by ending the carbon cycle. Beef agriculture and then the water on the planet too? Yes I understand that beef is part of the carbon cycle

To make a point.

They are complete nutters getting away with consensus. It is criminal what they do to society. Never mind the grift.

They know this. They're not idiots.

It's about authoritarianism.

He describes himself as a masochist in this short. I agree with him on this matter alone.

look how depressed the poor cbc reporter is. These masochists are committing crimes against humanity with what they do to young people.

They are completely dangerous ideologues purveying non science through owned power structures.

RISE UP. VOTE DOWN THESE MOST DANGEROUS GREEN RADICALS.

