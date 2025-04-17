“Chief Executive of the LGB Alliance Kate Barker has marked the "beginning of the end" of trans ideology in Britain's institutions following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Following a challenge on the issue by For Women Scotland, Lord Hodge declared that a woman is defined in law by "biological sex".”

https://www.gbnews.com/news/lgb-alliance-hails-supreme-court-decision-police-change

How about Carney?

“Mark Carney was completely stumped when confronted by independent journalists and asked if women deserve sex-based spaces free from biological males. He had NO answer. And when he did answer it lacked conviction and appeared as if he was searching for an answer that was in line with what he thought would pacify the audience. This should alarm every Canadian woman considering a vote for the Liberals. Carney is simply not ready for center stage.”

Are you a right winger?

What is that anyways? Right wing. Wanting to protect children, a free press, and confront the transhumanists from changing us into cyborgs for their cognitive cities. I'm so far right I guess.

Is the best quote by the trans activist- legally you CAN’T HAVE LESBIAN TRANS WOMEN.

I had to listen to that 3 times. It's pure gold.

WHY because they have penises? Xy? Are larger? No wombs?.

Or is it a definition thing. So Lesbians and presumably gays can turf the trans for presumably lack of authenticity?

Do you just want to laugh out loud here?

Why do they get to have an authenticity stamp but not the rest of us?

Is it because the depopulators still like the lgb as mode of intro into their dystopic trans humanism future?

lgb are being used.

Is it because lgb on average reproduce less? And so have favored status already? And to keep the lgb in the fold they give them the new definition that a transwoman can't be a lesbian. By definition.

Lot of hoops there. are trans women really just a definition the whole time? Or just for lesbians?

Woman- adult female. For lesbians who are all adult females. the only adult females as lesbians. Who knew!!!

you see how nut that is? I mean no nuts there!!

If you can silence us all and have child at school as your perma audience well you can teach anything.

Like climate change

Communism.

Racism.

And God is dead.

(God is the last conspiracy theory.)

Oh and if Carney puts on a blond wig and LO AND BEHOLD HE LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE HIS WIFE. Doesn't he though? A little tan on her. They could trans each other for Halloween and no one would know.

well I won't let him in my bathroom

How do you find a mate with the same cheek dimples. With a tan she could fill Xi.

I mean fool.

One day I didn't want men raping women. Now I have to include men in dresses in that category. And military mk ultra slaves treadstoned for the change to transhumanism,( there's your angry a activist trans - all elite military unit).

Now trans activists have a great definition only lesbians can't be raped. They get an authenticity protection to curate who they get naked with.

If the world identifies as lesbian, trans are hooped.

