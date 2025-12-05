THERE IS AN OP GOING AROUND THAT IF THE RELIGIOUS DEFENCE IS IN THE BILL it IS OK. NO THIS BILL HAS TO BE DEFEATED IN ITS ENTIRETY. THERE ARE LOTS OF “HATE CRIMES” already ON THE BOOKS. Bill c9 cannot pass. not in any way. No one is dealing with the forfeiture clause.

Public affirmations do not alter any statutory interpretations. And there are bigger issues in the Bill.

THE WHAT NEEDS TO BE SAID.

VOTE NO ON THIS BILL. In the interests of time. I am sending this out and will draft more letters in terms of forfeiture. IT IS A LIMITED HANG OUT TO ASK FOR AMENDMENTS TO THE BILL. defeat this bill.

WE WILL TEAR IT UP. Let us work together.

Dear Honorable Members (then cc your MLA and Premiere)

LETTER ONE.

Mark Miller in debating Bill C-9 has indicated that Act, Romans, Deuternomy, Leviticus’ are hateful to the LGBT community and that there would be no good faith defence. I oppose a Bill that now makes religious freedom, thought and expression any kind of crime. This is totalitarian and the onset of a communist country. Liberal democracies do not have as their basis religious persecution.

I do not want in my name such a bill passing. (I am not religious. I am Gay, I am Jewish. I am Hindu. I am a new immigrant here for a better life. I lived through a communist country. I fought for my country. Insert your reason .)

I believe the purpose of government is to uphold rights not continually limit them or pit individuals against each other.

Religious freedom is the hall mark of a free society. Providing such controls to the government to name a hate group and decide their symbol is tyranny at the highest levels. I think the Liberal party has fully aligned with evil here (or lost it’s moral compass entirely. insert your reason).

I see the potential for miss use of this bill. It is dangerous. I am angry that you would even consider such a move. I see it circulating online that #theluciferpartyofcanada. It seems that this is an apt description of a party that takes on the word of God.

Please oppose this BillC-9. “

LETTER TWO.

I oppose Bill c-9 and ask you to do the same. This is a very dangerous bill. It uses the concept of naming a group. A political entity the Order in Council names a group a “hate group” pursuant to 83.01 (1). From there the members of the group are all guilty by virtue of posession the symbol. Where Mark Miller in debate names the Bible and Torah as hate and states there is no legitimate religious defence it means: the group is Christians, Torah Jews, and because he said “other religious texts” the Quran. This enables the government to target the religious individuals part of the “group.” This is exceptionally evil, broad and typical only of communist countries.

Wilful promotion of hatred — terrorism and hate symbols

Start of inserted block

(2.‍2) Everyone commits an offence who wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group by displaying, in any public place,

(a) a symbol that is principally used by, or principally associated with, a listed entity, as defined in subsection 83.‍01(1);

(b) the Nazi Hakenkreuz, also known as the Nazi swastika, or the Nazi double Sig-Rune, also known as the SS bolts; or

(c) a symbol that so nearly resembles a symbol described in paragraph (a) or (b) that it is likely to be confused with that symbol.

The second part of the Bill that is immensely problematic is that the Forfeiture clause is an unlimited forfeiture clause. There is no limit to what property is forfeited AND because of how it is worded it encompasses untenable possible interpretations.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada the other forfeiture and seizure provisions explicitly refer to “Property,” Proceeds,” “instruments,” or “things”. For example Part X11.2. Similarly, under the scheme of forfeiture in 490 it listed ‘seized things.” In this case there is a total absence of any reference to object, thing, property, proceeds, instruments. The absence is doubly confounding when you realize that the language refers to action. Namely: ““BY MEANS OF WHICH THE OFFENSE WAS COMMITTED.” The means by which the Offense was committed is the Individual. This is what must be avoided. This is a gross excess. It is an unlimited “forfeiture clause” Is it your house? your bank account? is it your life. You were the person by means of which the offense was committed. This is the most problematic forfeiture clause ever written.

what next happens: “ may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for DISPOSAL as the Attorney General may direct.”

So in essence the person can be forfeited to the government for disposal. On a legal and plain reading an evil government could use this clause to do untenable things to their citizens. This must be stopped at all costs.

This bill therefore is the ability to completely alter the fabric of Canada and enable those in power to name the groups they wish to attack. MP Mark Miller who introduced this bill has named the religious as the group he finds hateful. But this can be expanded to the medical dissent, the conservative, the pronation state, the pro life the pro fertility. Any group in the cross hairs can be labelled. And then the membership in the group is the defined offense. That is ridiculous over reach.

I ask you to vote your conscious and defeat this bill.

LETTER THREE. This is what I call the I’ll see your bet and raise you one.

(once you have the emails in your email you can set up one a day)

Mark Miller has brought forth Bill c-9. I oppose this Bill in its entirety. There are already hate legislation . I note it is a hate symbol Bill. Can you please debate how awful pedophilia is in our society and instead of pursuing religious people, can you alter the Bill to go after their extensive symbols in our society. I do not want our government pursuing religious people at all and I would like this bill renamed as the anti-Pedophile and anti-swastika symbol Bill. I do not want the government to pass any bill that attacks freedom of religion. Please limit the two symbols as

a) swasticka

b) any and all symbols that pedophiles use to represent their system of torture and torment of society and children.

c) any logo, flag, government, NGO, community logo, business logo or flag or symbol of any kind that looks like a or b

here are symbols that pedophiles use and I want them entered into the bill.

Our society must stop PEDOPHILES. Please expand children as a protected group that are targeted and tortured by pedophiles. Please increase any minimum sentence against pedophiles, porn. Please make porn who utilize children or adults who appear young with fines in the millions per day Please go after the owners and seize their assets.

Since triangle within triangle. is a pedophile symbol. Please ensure you remove the pedophile symbol and colors of the pedophiles on the transflag which is on all our communities, schools, businesses, and banks. We no longer tolerate this hate symbol in our community. The Bible, Torah, and Quran are texts that are religious and need protection. And those who promulgate harm to children must be seen as hateful to the entire fabric of society.

This government must reverse its obvious anti-christ, luciferian and pro-pedophile stance.

The only way this bill should pass is if it attacks the biggest scourge against society. Pedophilia. I do not consent in my name to have any bill against religious people pass in this government. I do not trust your ability to put a hate group on a list. It is clear the symbol you go after is the cross, bible, Torah, and Quran. This is plain old evil.

Therefore NO way should this bill pass unless it is a anti-pedophile symbol bill. In which case we are being overwhelmed by immorality in that respect. “

Do you your own letters and get them out. I will put links to MPs in the comments.

LETTER FOUR GOVERNMENT JIHAD AGAINST THE RELIGIOUS.

“The government is preparing for and completing a Jihad against the religious people of the country. The Liberal party of Canada entered an official party question into Parliament.

Sessional Paper

Jivani, Jamil. Canada. Parlement. Chambre des communes. Cabinet du leader du gouvernement à la Chambre, organisme de publication. Statistique Canada, auteur. Canada. Sécurité publique Canada, auteur.

2024

https://parl-gc.primo.exlibrisgroup.com/discovery/fulldisplay?docid=alma99584593702616&context=L&vid=01CALP_INST:01CALP&lang=en&search_scope=SESSIONPAP&adaptor=Local%20Search%20Engine&tab=SESSIONAL&query=any,contains,church&sortby=date_d&facet=frbrgroupid,include,9014540920636764193&offset=0

Here is the OFFICIAL DOCUMENT SET DOWN IN PARLIAMENT. In Parliament the Liberal MP Danko indicated church burnings were a right wing conspiracy theory. In fact, the number was 436 churches burned from 2016 to 2023. PLUS HOW MANY SINCE?

Who signed the Official Party Question for the Liberal Party entering it into government? None other than:

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

This government knows churches are burning in the hundreds and 463 churches is the number they put into Parliament. This government continues its Jihad against the religious through Bill C9. This bill must not pass. It is evil. I must warn you of the consequences to your soul if you should pass this bill, or vote for it to pass in any way. In fact, your soul would be on my hands if I failed to warn you. Thus do not pass this Bill. Evil will follow on a scale this country has never seen.

There is no need for additional hate legislation. Instead prosecutions against the government for permitting a climate of hate by never investigating or using existing hate legislation to protect Christians and moreover gas lighting such an atrocious attack on religious institutions.

The government appears to be antichristian. (Thus the antichrist seems to be their deity). The government is conducting a Jihad against religious institutions. Bill C-9 is a continuation of the government Jihad against the religious. It can then expand the Jihad against the dissent. It is one thing for the barking media to say we should be afraid of other religious peoples. The religious order we need to be afraid of is a government without moral compass who is completing a true Jihad against Christians and who have set their sights on the Bible, the Cross the Torah, and the Quran with the Bill c-9. This Bill MUST NOT PASS.

Not in my name, will the government of Canada commit tyranny against the religious peoples of Canada. I ask you to soundly defeat such an atrocious Bill. If you are voting along side to pass this Bill we see who and what you are. An intolerant dangerous bigot who does not tolerate religious belief systems. Anyone coming for the word of God, has truly missed their mark in life. Unless they support an evil that is of the biblical kind.

There is no place for religious intolerance by government officials. This is a hate symbol Bill. Mark Miller is the one who advanced this Bill. He is on the committee. And he is part of the Order in Council who decides what is a hate group. The government appears to want to pick off the groups one at a time. First Christian, then Muslim, then next. This Bill would alter the framework of society.

The way the bill works is once a group is designated by this hateful government as someone the government hates, then the symbol of the whole group is the offense. The whole group is the target. The whole group is under tyranny. Thus once the Quran, the Bible, the Cross is the symbol. It is showing the symbol or belonging to the group that is the offense.

I am beginning to see the church burnings as a government operation. It is the silence in the face of knowledge. It is the gas lighting. You know when other religions don’t get along with each other it is one thing. But when a government has set out itself against a religion it is the opening of a very dark time. You have become the evil we were not supposed to see. I say. Not in my name. This bill should not pass in my name.

I ask that you not only stop this bill in it’s tracks. You stop this entire monstrous agenda that appears so clear and totalitarians and evil.”

Emails: PM@pm.gc.ca; Sean.Fraser@parl.gc.ca and Your Local MP: Search by Postal Code. If you have time consider sending ‘every’ MP an email. Look up MPs by party HERE and simply copy and paste the bulk list to your email. And use the above letters.

