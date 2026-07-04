For the record.

Spielberg and the occultocracy are pushing the ufo agenda. No one can get jobs because robots and artificial intelligence. And pefo's go free while you have to identify yourself online to protect kids. and that doesn't matter because having liveable communities is solved by offing people with fentanyl. health care is solved with Euthanasia. Maid or your suicide pact with the devil. The government wants to police your online posts for disinformation. I coined the notion of governments becoming Arbiters of Truth in World on Mute. Get it on amazon. Blendr News They Broke Public Trust. Now They Want to Police Public Speech. The Trust Collapse… Read more But also the government? The new ufo department. Oh vey. Remember trusting talking heads? They don't interest me. Remember thinking the dudes caught cough at the top knew what they were doing? They know all right. They are all one big one eye symbol to me. The anus of little kids is the eye of horus. Fight for your countries and trust us? Look aliens are coming viruses and demons conjured at cern.

At this point they are getting ghastly and predictable and tiresome all at once.

Still The thing that made me laugh the most this week? YouTube censoring a video about Jesus healing the blind AS MEDICAL DISINFORMATION. Ok we see you occultocracy posing as governments.

The more the darkness flexes the more certain I am.

Jesus is the way the truth and the life.

There is no such thing as a Christian zionist, in my opinion. It's like a ufo. Made by the occult to serve a purpose.

The dude that wrote the federal reserve Act funded the scoffed Bible which perverted verses to pervert Christianity. Talk about the money changers in the house of the Lord.

Jesus said blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called sons of God.

No. The verse isn't those that bless Israel will be blessed. God is talking to Abraham.

1And the Lord said to Abram, Go forth out of thy land and out of thy kindred, and out of the house of thy father, and come into the land which I will shew thee.

2And I will make thee a great nation, and I will bless thee and magnify thy name, and thou shalt be blessed.

3And I will bless those that bless thee, and curse those that curse thee, and in thee shall all the tribes of the earth be blessed.

Who brought the God of Abraham to the world. Christians.

Why change the verse to Israel?

But let's see, if zionism is because God promised anyone land? Well then he also said how to treat those who share land with you. LOVE THEM LIKE YOURSELVES.

The disinformation police in Canada.

When they come to your door to take your freedom and deny you life liberty and free speech?

Tell them to- look over there!!!!! It’s a UFO! When nothing they believe is true, that's how we know we have won.

Paraphrasing some occultist.

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