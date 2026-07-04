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bev neilly's avatar
bev neilly
1h

Wow - s(he) has a scorpion coming out the backside. Thats gotta hurt. Reminds me of the 'performer' Justin Timberlake in his dark video as a twin dancing and singing at the mansion party. He opens his car trunk and there is his twin from the pit with tail like KP. Indeed this shite is so overrated and predictable. It is tiresome, boring and predictable at this point. Hoping their time is up.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Donna's avatar
Donna
2h

"The disinformation police in Canada.

When they come to your door to take your freedom and deny you life liberty and free speech?

Tell them to- look over there!!!!! It’s a UFO! When nothing they believe is true, that's how we know we have won."

Hahaha! That's funny. 😂

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
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