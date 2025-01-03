ACCORDING TO THE FDA:

‘WHAT IS AN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA)? An EUA is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical products, including vaccines, during public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. An EUA Revised: Aug/31/2022 7 is supported by a Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) declaration that circumstances exist to justify the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic. A product authorized for emergency use has not undergone the same type of review by FDA as an FDA approved product. FDA may issue an EUA when certain criteria are met, which includes that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives. In addition, the FDA decision is based on the totality of the scientific evidence available showing that the product may be effective to prevent COVID-19 during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product. All of these criteria must be met to allow for the product to be used during the COVID-19 pandemic”

let’s see how I read that now shall we.

It states that a product authorized for emergency use

HAS NOT UNDERGONE THE SAME TYPE OF REVIEW BY THE FDA AS AN FDA APPROVED PRODUCT.

let that sit there- so you haven’t dug up all the bad side effects that you might through the regular process.

Got it.

why do you do an EUA-

when there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives:

oh: so all you have to do is NOT APPROVE THE ALTERNATIVES. or make alternatives NOT AVAILABLE. and you walk, no stroll, no waltz, into the EUA.

got it?

I like games. I’m good at them.

next

The FDA decision is based on the totality of the scientific evidence AVAILABLE showing the product MAY be effective.

just make the non-effectiveness evidence Non- available. get it?

and does it have to show it is effective? OH HELL NO.

it has to show it MAY be effective.

are you coming to my birthday party? May be May be not. same thing.

Non-effectiveness is really an interesting part of this EUA.

It reads the same whether the ‘available’ evidence shows the product MAY BE effective or may not be effective. And again if you hide, shunt, destroy, ignore, or not report evidence of NON-EFFECTIVENESS, it really doesn’t make the game and it that evidence not reported, hidden, destroyed is not ‘available’ to refute the maybe it is maybe it isn’t effectiveness. wow. eh.

This is written like a cypher.

And that the KNOWN and POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF THE PRODUCT outweigh the KNOWN and potential risks.

Ok so known benefits that is one thing. but POTENTIAL BENEFITS that is a totally huge piece of fiction isn’t it? potential benefits? what the hank is that? it’s nothing. It is not concrete. potentially Joe Biden is alive. Potentially he is not. Potentially Kamala is smart. Potentially she is not. Potential Benefits is a decree my friends. THINK.

then you just assign POTENTIAL BENEFITS HIGHLY and weigh them against known (that you made yourself NOT KNOW BY NOT STUDYING RISKS, or not making risks and harms about the product ‘available’).

It is so easy. The EUA is a statement to not look at the bad shit, if you find it hide it and make it ‘not available’ assign potential benefits randomly in the direction you want. weigh this. and boom. THE NOTHING CYPHER PRODUCED A TOTAL SCAM.

EUA IS THE BIGGEST SCAM I HAVE EVER READ AND DECIPHERED.

It is none-sense rubbish AI likely generated nudging language. Broken down it permits the perfect scam. In my most holy opinion.

I found it the quote of what the FDA thinks of the EAU here:

https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download

As per usual. I have downloaded it, because…. things fly off the internet into the ether of no longer available.

This is the Leaflet Americans likely didn’t get before they vaccinated children with Moderna Spikevax.

