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Karen's avatar
Karen
26m

I think they are planning a false flag event of such massive proportions, to make the mind boggle. Actually, to shock and terrify people into acquiescing to whatever they want to bring. God help us all

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Alan's avatar
Alan
14m

He is an agent for genocide!

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