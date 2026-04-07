Let's start at the beginning of the Mark Levin logic circles.

The world needs war with Iran because they might have nuclear weapons. This is rich.

Exhibit A. June 4 2025.

Ok.

Next. Exhibit B. MARK LEVIN. March 6, 2026.

War is actually peace.

So should we all be waging peace Mark?

Peace is like Safe and Effective. An antonym homonym word.

When pro noahide people describe peace it is not what you think it is

Exhibit C. April 7, 2026

Mark Levin wants Nuclear War.

He really only applies “never again” to people he's aligned with. He seems content to blow up the world. For peace.

Define terrorism please. Tell us who right now is the world terrorist.

Exhibit d. Mark Levin likes free speech in 2021.

Exhibit e. Mark Levin says the democrats are going to track and surveil you he says.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/mark-levin-on-the-current-assault-on-freedom-of-speech

Exhibit f. Mark Levin.

Going after speech he doesn't like and the institutionalized surveillance by Israel.

Total surveillance and control of media is described. These jews are antisemitic as they say the jews control all the media. That is defined by these same individuals as constituting hate speech. Can they tie their knickers any tighter?

Here. On Hate Speech and psychological operations.

Measure

Track

surveil

report.

WATCH WATCH WaTCH.

So the surveillance state Levin didn't like, he loves. Exihibit to describe our lock step world.

https://rumble.com/v757hzu-the-eighth-front-israels-war-on-reality.html

Now What is hate speech. Speech that might induce violence on millions of innocent Iranians??? Like war crimes??

Speech by Levin directed at Trump that might result in a nuclear Holocaust?

FYI. Not all jews (exceptionally small amount i’m guessing) want nuclear war to impose peace. But let's link arms together of all races and religions for peace as properly understood, not Levin described.

Is hate speech just the war on dissent. GET MY BOOK WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

Or is hate speech that interrupts a view of the world based on racial supremecy?

Saying we are all equal, or all have the right to free speech, doesn't cut anymore. We have to sit quiet because the actual hate speech is promulgated by someone who describes dissent from his views as hateful, when his views align with state terrorism.

Promoting dropping nuclear bombs on civilization and poisoning the land for generations?

That my friends…is not hate speech, because it is defined as that word peace.

Then other countries can send nuclear peace. And more peace and more peace.

A whole board of peace. That word again.

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