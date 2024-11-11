CANADIANS FACE up to life in PRISON FOR SPEECH, as outlined in Bill c-63 and jail and fines in a host of tabled bills.

In honor of Veteran’s Day,

In honor of their fallen lives,

In honor of Remembrance day,

and because of the friendship I extend to my patriot Americans,

I ask Canadians and Americans to urge the incoming administration, and President Trump to stand against the speech crime bills, and professional bodies defrocking our professionals for speech in Canada.

https://www.openpetition.org/ca/petition/online/canadians-and-americans-present-this-petition-on-freedom-of-speech-to-president-trump-2

I signed because: Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of a free and democratic society.

lovingly and in pursuit of true freedom that includes difficult speech aimed squarely at my executive, legislative and deep state administration, and all those who would defrock any professional for their speech.

Lisa Miron, LLB, LLM, BSc.

lest we forget.

