And so it begins. With Lee.

I wish I could jump. Because I would be jumping right now. You know you can copy this.

Dr. Sansone has started another domino train. ON FIRE!!!

“The Lee County Republican Assembly, which is a grass roots conservative Republican organization, passed my resolution declaring the UN, WHO, and WEF, terrorist Organizations. The resolution also declares cooperation with these organizations and act of treason against the United States and the State of Florida. Unfortunately, the Executive Board of the Lee County Republican Party refused to allow the resolution to come up for a vote to the full Executive Committee, which would have likely passed the resolution as well.

The Resolution passed by the Lee County Republican Assembly calls on the Florida Legislature and Governor to pass legislation declaring cooperation with the United Nations, World Health Organization, and World Economic Forum, an act of treason against the United States, and the State of Florida

Whereas the United Nations, the World Health Organizations, and the World Economic Forum are terrorist organizations seeking to depopulate humanity, and to usurp the sovereignty of the United States and the State of Florida; and Whereas the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, and the United Nations are actively involved in a global coup; and Whereas this coup is attempting to utilize the Federal government and State Governments to implement United Nations, World Health Organization, and World Economic Forum policies; and Whereas legitimate international treaties have no jurisdiction over domestic policies; Be it Resolved: The Lee County Republican Assembly calls upon Governor DeSantis and the Florida legislature to pass legislation declaring cooperation with the United Nations, World Health Organization, and World Economic Forum, an act of treason against the United States, and the State of Florida. We also call for legislation specifically stating: “No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Florida or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.”

Damn!!!

