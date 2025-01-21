It's not just the threat of the tariffs or how Trudeau would use oil and gas as a weapon to sink and punish Canadians, it's that we are sitting ducks until the globalists figure which emergency might provide excuses for Marshall law.

In which case we'd get a more permanent dictator, something like Cuba had.

Will it be climate as Guilbeaut our fanatic climate creep is angling for?

Or

Will it be birds.

Birds.

Birds. Or climate.

Same end point. I'm working on a project I'm trying complete, but Pierre Poillievre's declaration of Emergency is important.

