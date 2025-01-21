Leader of Opposition in Canada declares EMERGENCY TODAY BECAUSE PARLIAMENT CLOSED BY CHAIRMAN TRUDEAU
It's not just the threat of the tariffs or how Trudeau would use oil and gas as a weapon to sink and punish Canadians, it's that we are sitting ducks until the globalists figure which emergency might provide excuses for Marshall law.
In which case we'd get a more permanent dictator, something like Cuba had.
Will it be climate as Guilbeaut our fanatic climate creep is angling for?
Or
Will it be birds.
Birds.
Birds. Or climate.
Same end point. I'm working on a project I'm trying complete, but Pierre Poillievre's declaration of Emergency is important.
Both Canada and the US are in a downward economic and social spiral. At this stage, most politicians are either participating in the globalists' games or are not going to stop them. The average person needs to draw their line in the sand. Enough is enough. If nothing is done, everyone is on their way to a digital hell paved in absurd environmental tyranny, social credit, and surveillance.
Will Mark Carney be appointed as Canada’s next Prime Minister to push forward with the Globalists’ project of turning Canada into a Technate?
"“[Trudeau has] served a role as a marketing tool and nothing really more than that. The idea was to always simply use him till he had nothing left to squeeze out of him. And I think that point has come and gone. And his usefulness is now pretty much it’s over,” Matthew Ehret said on a recent Global Research News Hour podcast.
During the podcast, Ehret discussed the rise of Mark Carney as the inevitable replacement for the highly disposable Justin Trudeau. He also discussed the ‘Canada 2020’ behaviourist think tank, formed in 2003 and co-managed by a nest of Privy Councillors and two co-architects of the North American Union as well as Diane Carney, Mark Carney’s wife.
He also discussed the Club of Rome’s takeover of Western society and the importance of understanding the fallacies behind the Green New Deal which, as a high priest of central bankers, Mark Carney serves."
https://expose-news.com/2025/01/21/carney-the-next-canadian-prime-minister/