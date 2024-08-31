https://rumble.com/v5crcxn-what-you-need-to-know-about-15-minute-cities-with-lisa-miron.html

Bill c-293 is at the Senate. Write them at scale. I'll be doing a podcast Monday with John Klar discussing how it is a war on food and Agriculture. Bill c-293 is an anti GDP BILL.

Which INCIDENTALLY is simply the continuation of an economic policy where printing money and the carbon tax is a war on GDP.

I'm ramping up my projects and clearing time to finish editing my first book and finish writing my second.

I hope you will help me with a successful release.

The wicked are in our sights.

We are in this together. Bring your a game to this.

We don't pick the times we are alive in. We pick what we bring to the table. Dig deep.

Know that the forces of good mobilize everywhere. They will never share that.

Inspire hope in others. Because we

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

