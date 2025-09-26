The consolidation of information continues. Now TikTok will go to the Larry Ellison led consortium He is the largest individual donor to the IDF.

Yet with all the silencing and information control on most globalist topics I observe consistently the to and fro of Gaza Israel war. Starving children, bombed flotilla, bringing out the NEW MESSIAH OPTION OF GRETA (oh yes this is one being loaded for third temple uni-green religion)

Via: WikiLeaks:

“The White House has announced that the forced sale of TikTok will be finalized this week. The new ownership led by Larry Ellison – the largest individual donor to the IDF – will take control of U.S. user data and the algorithm which the White House says will be “retrained”.

Ellison, who made his fortune developing Oracle – a database system he originally built for the CIA – already controls CBS, Paramount, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime, Nickelodeon (which makes kids shows) as well as Channel 10 in Australia and Channel 5 in the UK. Ellison is also expected to finalize control over Warner Bros. Discovery (including CNN, HBO and the Discovery channel) before the end of 2025.

Even before the forced sale is finalised, censorship of TikTok content critical of Israel, including of the deal itself, has reached extreme levels as the platform moves to align with its prospective new owners. Fox – a Murdoch asset – is also seeking to join the Ellison consortium, a move that could enable cross-promotion between Fox and TikTok, further tightening the Israeli-aligned information bubble.”

The only thing I can see is that polarization is required. Polarization on this is for a wider attack.

Canada is set to send “peace troupes” to Gaza.

when these get attacked is Canada at war with Israel?

Is Nato then at war with Israel?

Is Canada at war with the US.

remember the same fools admonishing war in various hot spots globally are also telling you its your driving to the store to pick up steak that is causing the planet to “overheat.” we need solar panels on farm land and don’t mention fighter jets bomb rebuild cycle.

In terms of Canada let’s see.

Mark Carney is the new Crime Minister. He is a globalist Knight of Malta (that some say pull the strings on the IDF - now that would be the puppet Pinocchio freeing himself perhaps - or no. Hard to say what goes on behind the scenes. Is the Rothschild group in charge of the Vatican treasury?)

Mark Carney’s w-ife and exact mirror measurement Diana Carney worked for Eurasia Group. And so did New Ai Minister Canadian MP Evan Solomon.

Eurasia Group is run by deep stater - or so the spooks- say Ian Bremmer.

Ian Bremmer is part of many conferences spearheading Israel security and would thus be seen by some as an insider integral to the future of Israel. So wait. the Carneys and Israel are actually aligned? I would say so. and the Media tells us we should be pitted on one side or another. When at the top they “swing both ways,” as the expression goes. Perhaps in more ways than one.

Mark the Crime Minister who was an elbows up masquerade for nationalism in the clepto-election, marches with near naked men wearing a Palestine flag (not Canadian) on his lapel. Here he is with the palestine flag (not Canadian) on his lapel

So that is one tight circle jerk. Mark says Gaza and big Gay. Ian and Diana say Israel. Diana and Mark are what to each other… really ask for discernment here.

But they all say gay. For me I imagine the scenario of Brigitte without her wig surprising Mark in her thong and he cannot help himself. Where is Macron- I came without that bad boy. oh well. tampi pour lui. coming without him. haha. oh that is good. haha. just a joke. Brigitte does not wear a wig or to my knowledge pink thongs. but if.

On that basis.

Let’s get back to the new all the time hate-gate-for-jews. I am coming to see the purposeful unwinding of the Israeli state in the global media stoking for a war.

But information in the countries aimed at being pro-gaza will have their windup and information in the countries aimed at being pro-Israel will have their purposeful propaganda. At the top i see little difference. but you’d need a central control on media.

We are at war with Eurasian. who is? 1984. Can’t keep it straight.

Hate for Jews is desired and required for the world to engage in a war that has been decided on. So we witness antisemitism in the diaspora. We are taught to be offended by those who march for Palestine. Though next we will be marching to keep our bank accounts from the deep staters for having said the wrong thing on Larry’s tik tok.

War in the middle east. Who is who?

It is an operation to change our order. from a rights based free speech operation to a climate carbon grid operation.

GET MY BOOK FOR A DEEP DIVE ON THE WHO, HOW, WHY THAT you haven’t thought of. Our nations are being taken from the inside out. We are becoming global citizens one regulated individual at a time.

BUY BOOK HERE

Greta and green order are on the same side as Diana green monster Carney and Mark - the former head of GFANZ and the UN special envoy of Climate Finance. Climate finance works with euthanasia. Doesn’t she look like a little boy. So all green at the top echelons.

So Carney is the UN special envoy on climate. wife is climate czar

greta is UN climate darling per Wikepedia.

“After Thunberg addressed the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference, weekly climate strike protests took place on Fridays around the world. In 2019, coordinated multi-city protests involved over a million students each.[8] To avoid carbon-intensive flying, Thunberg sailed on a carbon-free yacht from England to New York where she addressed the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit.[9]”

In this show the delegates walk out during Netanyahu’s speech at UNGA

So the world is entitled to be anti-Israeli. And quite frankly in this show that goes to war, needs to be.

but the US cannot be. Nor can Charlie Kirkland be.

If this war is struck like a global flame?

The orders that will come together on this would be cataclysmic.

Is this a play in the middle east.

A play for the property of the Jews in the diaspora. (No contrary to some theories the every day Jewish person you count as your neighbor and friends don’t escape the green grid, social credit. They are lined up as in the past along with the rest of us.)

This is a play to nudge the US into a conflict that would have Nato aligned against the US - with Canada and the CCP Carneys to the north. either hot war with Russia that Biden pushed for. Or hot war with nato that the gaza israel fifth column could push the us into.

(BTW the US citizens who are brazen with their free speech and courageous to say the impossible to power are part of the reason we have as much of a chance as we do. And yeppers alot of them are Christian.

I count myself as loving Christ standing in defiance to what would dehumanize mankind. )

The fifth column in the US. who is playing who. Is the international order that leads to the Knights of Malta in charge. Is the BIS playing for keeps. Is the Larry - or Thiel et al in charge. Is the IDF and Bremmer in charge.

If nations were acting self-interested like we are supposed to believe they are instead of all patsies like Tyler, they wouldn’t crater their borders and denut their children. They wouldn’t haul in insta-citizens and displace long time citizens.

They wouldn’t sacrifice infants to the p-harma Molech cartels.

I see very little national self-interest except perhaps Israel. And this too seems like a show to me. Because look what they rolled out first on their citizens.

If you back everything up past who you think is who - you always get to the same place.

the -0.01 percent vs humanity.

irrespective of how they do gay, gaza, or Israel

you will always get. digital id; social credit; and no free speech.

you will always get a show beyond shows.

you will always get smart city Peter Thiel antichrist infrastructure.

you will always get biometrics and vacccines without consequence.

you will get euthanasia controlled reproduction fairy-tailing as abortion.

you will always get carbon passports and carbon budgets.

you will always get war on religion (all - but Christians first)

you will always get to 2030:

all the military and non-military resources to the UN.

so no borders

and no more personal property.

and how we get there

needs an unconscionable war and everyone in a camp fighting each other.

steriles v breeders

trans v christians

vegans vs us all. (haha. thought I’d add some levity)

etc.

If you have a camp in this that you are sure is right fine. I believe you believe that.

but all the hate is very useful for the transfer of order. Those who are useful idiots performing the functions to take down one order and replace it with hell on earth, do imagine succeeding in your task for once. We did a Henry Ford of the New World Order. We all got just a little tiny piece.

LOVE and MORALITY REALLY IS THE ANTIDOTE. just how do you apply it. One heart at a time perhaps.

kindly wake up faster than their control grid. those on the spy op of my substack, please dig deep. you probably could do alot of damage to the order that wants a permanent technocratic state.

all hands on deck.

take down the beast.

Share

Leave a comment