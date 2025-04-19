What if it was simply a deliberate poisoning. A strategic release.

Not a leak.

A deployment.

Should we now investigate the third never mentioned theory because we have been told to argue about the other two?

I hate other people defining my world for me. How about you?

“The opening ceremony for the 7th CISM Military World Games was held in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, on Friday. ( fyi uploaded October 2019)Over the next 10 days, a total of 9,308 soldiers from 109 countries and regions will participate in a record-high 329 events across 27 sports. The CISM Military World Games, known as the Olympic Games for the military, is the top multi-sport event for military personnel from across the globe. #militaryworldgames​ #MWG2019​”

“WASHINGTON (TNND) — The World Military Games in October 2019 brought together 9,000 athletes from 100 countries in the city of Wuhan, China, to compete in an Olympic-style event for service members.

As it turned out, many who attended soon became very ill with symptoms that we later learned were very similar to those of a new virus named COVID-19.

A reporter asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper, "Was there any special screening for the military team that went to Wuhan—the athletic team?"

Esper responded, “I’m not aware of what you're talking about," during an April 14, 2020, press briefing.

In June of 2021, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., (who has since left Congress) sent a letter to the Defense Department asking for a full investigation into how many U.S. service members became ill and how far the virus may have spread.

In an interview on Fox News, he said, "Establishing a timeline is critical to understanding where this came from and critical to getting past what I believe to be a systematic cover-up by the Chinese Communist Party."

It turns out an investigation did occur, which led to a report from the Department of Defense.

It’s dated December 2022.

“Seven service members who attended the games exhibited COVID-19-like signs and/or symptoms during the timeframe of October 18, 2019, through January 21, 2020.”

While the report was released to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees at the time, the Biden administration is now being accused of suppressing it.

Andrew Kerr, a Washington Free Beacon reporter, said in an interview Thursday, "Congress required the Biden administration, through the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, to do this report into potential COVID links to these military games in October 2019. And the Biden administration didn't release it to the public."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, is now calling for a new investigation, seeking more answers about the timeline and the origins”

https://cbsaustin.com/news/nation-world/military-games-in-wuhan-linked-to-early-covid-cases-raising-questions-about-defense-department-report-wuhan-china-service-members

Maybe Ronny Jackson and I are ad idem.

Then write off all US debt owned by the ccp or ccp related companies and their globalist co-conspirators.

Then what..

If covid was a deliberate release act of war? Then tarriffs on China are what.

counter measures.

what about counter measures.

if the who is China and they just gave themselves a Treaty I call a weapon.

then what. the US must declare them a terrorist organization and strip them of any notion of diplomatic immunity.

globalists want fake wars they control the outcome of.

They actually are scared of us realizing our mortality,( yes our deaths) and our strength and bringing morality ( yes a God centered view) back to our institutions.

Stop being frivolous enough to care what corrupted people will say about you. That cannot be anything to you.

Look at the hour.

