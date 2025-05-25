What could possibly go wrong.

Image from vegaooparty

Lasts a long time you say?

Grown in a lab you say?

For anyone!!

This below article had me at safe and effective. You know they ruined those words. When paired together they mean.. run away…it's gonna blow!!!!

“MedEdge MEA > Research > Japan to Begin Clinical Trials for Artificial Blood in 2025

Research

Japan to Begin Clinical Trials for Artificial Blood in 2025

Muzzamil R Shariff

Published: May 20, 2025

5 Min Read

Japan stands on the brink of a medical breakthrough: the development of artificial blood that could transform emergency medicine and save countless lives. But what drives this innovation, and how close are Japanese scientists to making artificial blood a reality?

A Shrinking Donor Pool and a Growing Need

For decades, Japan has faced a mounting challenge: a shrinking population and an aging society have led to fewer blood donors, even as the need for transfusions remains steady or grows. This situation is especially dire during disasters or in remote regions, where matching blood types and storing donated blood are logistical nightmares. Recognizing this, researchers have been racing to develop a safe, effective alternative-artificial blood that could be administered to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

The Science Behind the Solution

At the heart of Japan’s artificial blood efforts is a team led by Professor Hiromi Sakai at Nara Medical University. Their approach involves extracting hemoglobin-the oxygen-carrying molecule in red blood cells-from expired donor blood, then encasing it in a protective shell to create stable, virus-free artificial red blood cells. Unlike donated blood, these artificial cells have no blood type, eliminating the need for compatibility testing and making them invaluable in emergencies.

Professor Teruyuki Komatsu of Chuo University is also pioneering artificial oxygen carriers, using albumin-encased hemoglobin to stabilize blood pressure and treat conditions like hemorrhage and stroke. Animal studies have shown promising results, and researchers are eager to move to human trials.

One striking feature: the artificial blood is purple, a result of the processed hemoglobin. It’s a vivid reminder that science can look very different from what we expect-yet its function is what matters most.

From Lab to Clinic: Where Are We Now?

Japan’s artificial blood journey began with small-scale studies, like the 2022 trial of hemoglobin vesicles, which confirmed the safety and oxygen-carrying potential of these tiny artificial cells. Now, the effort is accelerating. In July 2024, Nara Medical University announced that a clinical trial involving healthy adults will begin by March 2025. The goal: to test safety and efficacy, with hopes of practical use by 2030-a timeline that could make Japan the first country in the world to deploy artificial blood for real-world medical care.

The trial will start by administering 100 to 400 milliliters of the artificial blood to volunteers. If no side effects occur, researchers will move on to broader studies. The artificial blood can be stored for up to two years at room temperature-a dramatic improvement over the less-than-one-month shelf life of donated blood.

The Human Side: Why This Matters

Behind the science are real people-patients whose lives depend on timely transfusions, doctors struggling to find compatible blood in emergencies, and families anxious for solutions during disasters. For them, artificial blood is not just a technological feat; it’s a potential lifeline. As Professor Sakai puts it, “The need for artificial blood cells is significant as there is currently no safe substitute for red cells”.

Conclusion: A Future Within Reach

Japan’s artificial blood project is more than a scientific milestone-it’s a response to a looming humanitarian need. If successful, it could set a global precedent, ensuring that blood shortages and compatibility issues no longer stand between patients and lifesaving care. The road ahead involves rigorous testing and regulatory hurdles, but the vision is clear: a world where blood is always available, for everyone, no matter the circumstance.”

https://mededgemea.com/japan-to-begin-clinical-trials-for-artificial-blood-in-2025/

What about you. Would you take the long lasting synthetic blood?

Ever wonder why such dark stuff is coming from Japan these days? Like the Replicon vaccine and now this?

I have a theory. Do you think it could be payback for ww2? Naa.

Or do you think this should be hailed as a great discovery?

Any legitimate discovery is going to have to carry the weight of the bioweapons.

Science deserves our skepticism now.

Under the skin and up the nose and while we are in your panties off with the gonads. Snip snip. Cut cut. Poke poke. Ject ject.

Support my book and work by buying or recommending the book to friends. Kindle can be downloaded to your phone or iPad. You don't need the Kindle device.

Happy reading. I describe the new global court system setting up universally. Go to Amazon in your country and buy the book.

Share

Leave a comment