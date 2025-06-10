It's the hospitals are full. And we’re all dying of covid part of the news cycle.

What msm focuses on must be a false flag for an emergency power grab.

Every other big event has been. Cue the smart city cameras cue the ai social credit laws.

Sorry. But if my brain isn't interested in the drama unfolding, It's because it feels like dancing nurses might misfire and end up in front of burning cop car. please watch whether the AI watching laws or cameras get uploaded because of new antifa violence.

Riots in the UK

Image from Reuters:

Government Response.

We have these handy dandy cameras all installed wired and landing somewhere. We have beta tested them. We have staff. We have a control room. We have software. They were all there and waiting. They are interoperable with the crap up in Africa, Israel, China. Don't ask us when we ran all this cabling and bought this shit with your tax dollars. But look all we needed was a riot we say requires us now to watch you. And look we have to flip this switch. Boom on. Oh look it works. We are watching you.

UK government to expand facial ID to fight rioters - will it work?

“What’s the context?

UK riots spark increased facial recognition use

Anti-immigrant riots sweep across Britain

Prime minister calls to expand facial recognition

Digital groups express privacy concerns

LONDON - Anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim violence has swept Britain following the deaths of three young girls in a knife attack.

Approximately 400 people have been arrested during the week-long riots, the first widespread outbreak of violence in the country for 13 years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the police will crack down on those causing the destruction, while the head of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Gavin Stephens, has said police would expand the use of tools such as live facial recognition.

But online rights groups have expressed concern that greater surveillance will not address the root causes of the disorder and have raised concerns about consent and data privacy.”

https://www.context.news/surveillance/uk-government-to-expand-facial-id-to-fight-rioters-will-it-work

Canada. Look we have trucks in the capital.

image from CNN

Let's have a public safety committee ready to write a report to this Marco Mendicino (now chief of staff to Karl Marx Carney). Done

IMAGE FROM NPR

In the report let's recommend ai laws. For a surveillance state. The ones that create global interoperability. Ok. Ya you mean the ones recommended by the OECD which have been tracked for global implementation since 2012. lets. And mendicino says. Ya I think that's what we should do. Repress Canadians because the trucks came.

Note to readers God took that protest from them for His purpose. But they still had a report. And government using to add the laws and the watching instrumentalization.

SEE BREAKDOWN OF THAT REPORT THAT FOLLOWED THE CONVOY AND MARCO’S CONVENIENT ACCEPTING OF THE “RECOMMENDATIONS.”

Now.

Dem controlled cities are doing their part.

Will it be

Door number one?

We need new repressive laws.

Door number two?

We have these cameras all loaded funded by the Yellen adventure with the smart city infrastructure fund?

Door number three?

Emergency powers.

Four.

Civil War they histrionic about.

On a good day most people don't manage to keep to a diet and work out. But they want to get up from Netflix go out and smash heads and light up cars. Bet they didn't even go on a treadmill for 10 minutes. This seems like a left pet project to announce the new privacy violation.

The new world order has a play book. Just pull back a bit and see the strings.

