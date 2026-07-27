Final spark platform neural computer interface

If you’re referring to FinalSpark’s Neuroplatform as a neural computer interface, here’s what it is:

FinalSpark is a Swiss company developing wetware computing —using living human neuron organoids (tiny clusters of neurons grown from stem cells) as an experimental computing substrate.

Their Neuroplatform is a cloud-accessible research system that lets researchers remotely interact with these organoids. Users can: electrically stimulate the neurons, record their electrical activity, run closed-loop experiments using a Python API, analyze neural responses over long periods.



This is not a brain-computer interface (BCI) implanted in a person. Instead, it is a computer-to-neural-tissue interface. The biological neurons remain outside the body in a controlled laboratory environment.

The platform includes:

Multi-electrode arrays (MEAs) to stimulate and record from organoids.

A microfluidic life-support system that maintains the living tissue.

Remote software and Python tools for programming experiments.

Research goals

Researchers are investigating whether living neural networks can:

learn from patterns of stimulation,

exhibit forms of plasticity,

perform certain computational tasks,

potentially achieve far greater energy efficiency than conventional silicon processors. These ideas remain experimental and have not replaced traditional computers.

Next level horror. Where do kidnapped people go, before they end up on farms like Picton Farms in BC. You'd have to be from a long time satanic family to pick up dead bodies (from institutions) that had neural experiments done to them and then feed them to pigs.

But that's a piece of fiction..

Or is it

If life has no value unless a definition is applied to it announcing “this is life” then you are a blazing idiot.

Rock. Not life.

Baby in womb. Life.

Brain cut into maniacal experiments? For the satanic science?

What kind of name is that?

Final. Spark.

You know darn well what that is.

The walk to replace man with machine.

We are witnessing a full scale active War on God and you were told he doesn't exist.

Catch up.

Fast.

What government legit comes for the Bible? No government. Devils do.

666 is spewing venom everywhere.

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