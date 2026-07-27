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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
1h

fucking fucks

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Ila's avatar
Ila
44m

Well it is ridiculous to put yourself in a situation thinking that you somehow are helping science

Always research

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