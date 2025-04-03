HEAD KNIGHT: Ni!

KNIGHTS: Ni! Ni! Ni!

ARTHUR: Who are you?

HEAD KNIGHT: We are the Knights Who Say... Ni!

ARTHUR: No! Not the Knights Who Say Ni!

HEAD KNIGHT: The same!

BEDEVERE: Who are they?

HEAD KNIGHT: We are the keepers of the sacred words: Ni, Pen, and Ni-wom!

RANDOM: Ni-wom!

ARTHUR: Those who hear them seldom live to tell the tale!

HEAD KNIGHT: The Knights Who Say Ni demand a sacrifice!

ARTHUR: Knights of Ni, we are but simple travellers who seek the enchanter who lives beyond these woods.

HEAD KNIGHT: Ni! Ni! Ni! Ni!

ARTHUR and PARTY: Oh, ow!

HEAD KNIGHT: We shall say 'nee' again to you if you do not appease us.

ARTHUR: Well, what is it you want?

HEAD KNIGHT: We want... a shrubbery!

[dramatic chord]

ARTHUR: A what?

HEAD KNIGHT: Ni! Ni!

ARTHUR and PARTY: Oh, ow!

ARTHUR: Please, please! No more! We shall find a shrubbery.

HEAD KNIGHT: You must return here with a shrubbery or else you will never pass through this wood alive!

ARTHUR: O Knights of Ni, you are just and fair, and we will return with a shrubbery.

HEAD KNIGHT: One that looks nice.

ARTHUR: Of course.

HEAD KNIGHT: And not too expensive.

ARTHUR: Yes.

HEAD KNIGHTS: Now... go!

Of course there were the Knights who said Ivermectin! and Natural Immunity. Those who heard them, seldom lived to tell the tale.

Oh Ow.

I am the Dame who says SPEAK.

SPEAK! Speak! Speak!

Oh. Ow.

NOW APPEASE ME. Bring me the sacrifice of your speech.

Remember the DEI consultants and ESG fanatics will be getting you shrubberies after a while. The trick will be lots of speech.

Speak! Speak! Speak!

