“Otto Ambros would later directly work as a consultant for Peter Grace, who, coincidentally headed the American Chapter of the Knights of Malta and has been a long-time associate of the CIA. The relationship between top CIA officers and the shadowy Knights of Malta is cemented in the fact that many Directors of Central Intelligence and other executive level officers are also members of this knightly order.

In fact, membership of the Knights of Malta (known as “SMOM” an abbreviation of its full title of The Sovereign Military and Hospitaler Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes) and American intelligence pre-date the CIA. William (Bill) Donovan, the head of the wartime Office of Strategic Services (OSS) – the precursor to the CIA - was associated with SMOM. A

s was James Jesus Angleton, the CIA’s hard-core counter intelligence expert until he was fired by President John Kennedy. Another DCI who was a knight was Bill Casey who was chief of the CIA during the Reagan Administration. Earlier, Bill Colby, who headed the spy agency during the Vietnam War era was approached to become a member but declined.

Other senior CIA knights included William Buckley and John McCone. On the US military side General Alexander Haig was appointed a knight of SMOM. This almost unbroken but subterranean connection between the two is reported to extend to the current DCI, George Tenet, according to a former CIA source.

Perhaps the relationship has something to do with the fact that the Knights of Malta are the said to be the Vatican’s own intelligence network. And if one were to seek a Nazi connection to SMOM, just to place matters in historical perspective, it would not be long in coming. Reinhard Gehlen, the former Nazi intelligence supreme who went to work for the CIA immediately after the war and later founded the present day German intelligence agency the BND – the Bundesnachtrichtdienst - was awarded SMOM’s Cross of Merit decoration.

Moreover, Franz von Papen, a Knight Magistral Grand Cross of SMOM, was vital to Hitler’s assumption to power and was soon rewarded for his able assistance by being appointed Ambassador to Austria – an appointment not without considerable significance when it is recalled that Austria was Hitler’s own birthplace. With such high profile Nazi’s being honoured by, or elevated to membership of SMOM, both before and after WWII, it is not difficult to conclude that SMOM’s sense of justice and concern for the ills of the human condition – which it trumpets today as its principal raison d’etre - falls woefully short of accepted norms. By 1949, interest in hypnosis by the American military and intelligence community had resulted in a study conducted for the US Air Force by the Rand Corporation. In his “Research Memorandum,” Rand’s Irving L Janis discussed such matters as “Inducing Hypnosis Against A person’s Will” as well as “Introducing Post Hypnotic Amnesia” in the subjects to ensure they would be unable to remember having being hypnotised in the first place. [4]

However, causing amnesia by hypnotic suggestion was by no means a new or unique skill for US intelligence operatives. George Estabrooks, a military intelligence expert had developed these skills during WWII by programming “hypnotic couriers” who, unknown to even themselves, were hypnotised to carry sensitive messages. Using a technique he described as “locking” Estabrooks was able to embed secret messages in a courier via hypnosis. The courier would then be sent to a given destination where another officer would “retrieve” the message via hypnotic techniques. The courier was programmed to be conducive to hypnosis by only Estabrooks and the nominated officer receiving the message. The use of a code phrase was sufficient to place him in a hypnotic trance. Others attempting to hypnotise the subject would hit a roadblock unless they also knew the code phrase in question. In this manner, detailed and highly sensitive information could be securely locked in the vault of the subject’s subconscious to be retrieved only by those who knew the correct combination to unlock it. Estabrooks believed this technique was virtually “foolproof.”

In an article published in the April 1971, issue of Science Digest, Estabrooks boasts of splitting the personality of what he describes as a “vulnerable” US Marine Lieutenant during WWII. He named these personalities “Jones A” and “Jones B.” Jones A was programmed to become a communist and was given a dishonourable discharge by the Marine Corps to unknowingly infiltrate communist cells to the extent he became a card carrying party member.

At the same time, Jones B, the deeper personality became the silent controller who knew what was really going on but had been programmed to remain silent but watchful and able, under hypnosis, to report back the experiences of Jones A – the “created” communist. This obviously was without the consent or knowledge of Lt. “Jones.” [5]

These and other early studies in hypnosis would eventually lead to the CIA’s now notorious MKULTRA project that sought, amongst other things, to create a programmable assassin compelled to kill on command and who would be incapable of acting under their own volition. The reason given for these questionable activities was firstly; to fight the Nazi’s in WII and later, to combat the perceived communist threat that resulted from the so-called Cold War. Yet there were deeper, more enduring and far more cynical reasons that lay behind both these conflicts (and later ones): money.

It is now no longer a secret that Hitler’s rise to power was aided in considerable part by finance he received from Wall Street bankers. Professor Antony C. Sutton, admirably details this in his book Wall Street And The Rise Of Hitler, first published 1976. Sutton exhaustively demonstrates that for the Wall Street bankers and their elitist friends, designer conflicts and destabilisation constitutes a never-ending cash cow that when milked, floods billions and trillions of dollars into corporate coffers. But the principal ambition is and was to control governments and capture markets for exploitation by the few.

Likewise, it is also no secret that the Nazi hierarchy harboured virulent anti-Bolshevik sentiments that brought them close to Elites in England and America and which ultimately found temporary satisfaction in Hitler’s attack on the Soviet Union in 1941.[6] What is less well known is the fact that it was the same gaggle of Wall Street interests that helped finance the Bolshevik revolution in the first place. We again turn to Professor Sutton who explains why Wall Street financed the Russian Revolution in this manner:

The gigantic Russian market was to be converted into a captive market and a technical colony to be exploited by a few high-powered American financiers and the corporations under their control. [7] Which just goes to show how much value is put in a “captive market” by the dominant financial elites. Those who meticulously planned to extend economic hegemony over the furthest reaches of the European continent as far back as the turn of the last century would, of course, have not even blinked at meddling in Latin America, long regarded as America’s own backyard. With the influx into South America of significant elements of SS apparatus, courtesy of a plan secretly hammered out between SS General Karl Wolff – head of the SS in Italy at the time – and Allen Dulles, the number two man in the wartime OSS, thousands of hardened and battle tested “shock troops” were made secretly available to ensure the backyard stayed loyal to US interests.[8] of course, included wholesale murder and assassination, political destabilisation leading to a US sponsored coup d’etat and widely applying techniques of torture learned at the hands of experts like Gestapo war criminal, Klaus Barbie. These developments went hand in hand with other “democratic” enterprises such as honing and developing the existing infrastructure of the narcotics industry to the point where it has become such a dominant part of Latin America today. [9]”

The Road to Hell

Inside Wewelsburg's

Maybe it is just because California is California and has more than its fair share of he bizarre, but even so it isn’t everyone who gets to sample the full breadth and richness of the strange, weird and downright outrageous. The latter adjective is barely apt for another case involving US Attorney Russoniello that ties right in to paedophilia and Satanism inside the US military.

On 5th February 1999, in testimony given in a Nebraska District Court regarding a nationwide paedophile ring allegedly linked to some of the most powerful political figures n the nation, Noreen Gosch, stated that her son Johnny, just 12-years old, had been kidnapped off the streets of Des Moines, Iowa. The abduction took place on 5th September 1982 as he was doing his early morning paper deliveries. Based on 17 years agonising investigation about what happened to her son, Noreen Gosch told the court that she had evidence linking Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino (now retired) to the paedophile ring responsible for her son’s disappearance. She claimed that her son’s disappearance and the abduction of many other children too, formed part of the CIA’s secret MKUltra programme. Gosch said of Aquino: “He was in the military, He had top Pentagon clearances. He was a paedophile. He was a Satanist. He’s founded the Temple of Set. And he was a close friend of Anton LaVey. The two of them were very active in ritualistic sexual abuse. And they deferred funding from this government program to use it [in] this experimentation on children.” But these allegations were only the beginning. What Noreen Gosch said next was enough to stun the Court. The experimentation in question was designed to “deliberately split off the personalities of these children into multiples, so that when they’re questioned or put under oath or questioned under lie detector, that unless the operator knows how to question a multiple-personality disorder, they turn up no evidence.” But why do this? What does it achieve other that satisfying the warped urges of sadists and the sexually depraved? According to Noreen Gosch the purpose is simple: “They used these kids to sexually compromise politicians or anyone else they wish to have control of.” She added “We have the proof. In black and white.”

Another witness in the trial, Rusty King, the personal photographer for the defendant Larry King, told journalists that in the late 1980’s he saw King hand over a suitcase full of cash and bearer bonds to Aquino. This money was earmarked for the Nicaraguan Contras, he claimed. The shocking story of Larry King’s paedophile ring is told in John DeCamp’s book The Franklin Coverup. [27]

By coincidence, Decamp was a close personal friend of the late Director of the CIA, William Colby. In fact, William Colby who was the CIA station chief in Saigon during the Vietnam war was the de facto architect of the Phoenix Programme that accounted for 20,587 deaths between 1968 and 1971, roughly 31% of the 67,282 persons who were “neutralized” – according to later testimony given by Colby.[28] In April 1996, Colby died in what the media hyped as a boating accident. The circumstances, however, remain highly suspicious and have led to many observers and writers to suspect foul play.

In 1987, San Francisco police raided Aquino’s home in Russian Hill following allegations that he and his wife Lilith had brutally raped a four year old girl at the house. The main suspect in the case was Baptist minister, Gary Hambright, who was indicted in September 1987 and charged with sex offences on six boys and four girls with ages ranging between three to seven years. At the time these alleged offences occurred, Hambright was resident at the Presidio US Army base, where Aquino was stationed.

An article appearing in the San Francisco Examiner on 30th October 1987, reported that one victim had identified the Aquino’s as participants in a rape and had filmed scenes of Hambright’s molestation of a young girl. The child provided such detailed evidence of the Aquino’s home that police raided it. There they found and confiscated 38 videotapes, photo negatives and other evidence showing that the home had been the centre of a paedophile ring operating at US military bases. Aquino claimed that he was not present when the alleged molestations occurred and was not indicted.

Months later the charges against Hambright were dropped by US Attorney, Joseph Russoniello. Despite there being clear evidence of child abuse – several of the children concerned had contracted venereal disease – there was not, in Russoniello judgement, clear evidence linking Hambright to the crimes. Nonetheless, a year later the U S Army sent letters to the parents of 56 children who claimed to have been molested by Hambright, advising them to have the children tested for HIV, as Hambright had been reported to be a carrier of the disease. A month later, Aquino and his wife were questioned by Army investigators following charges that both had molested two children, one a 9 years old girl and the other an 11-year old boy. The young girl’s father, Captain Adams-Thompson had alerted the FBI about allegations of child abuse on his daughter. Aquino responded by charging Captain Adams-Thompson with “conduct unbecoming an officer” – presumably as he had stepped outside the Army chain of command by going directly to civil law enforcement authorities with his complaint. This led Aquino to be investigated for “false swearing,” in addition to the original charges of child abuse. While no case was ultimately brought against Aquino, the Army took the decision to transfer him from the Presidio US Army base to a reserve Centre in St. Lois. [29]

In July 1991, Michael Aquino initiated a low-key civil law case against the Secretary of the Army, to have the US Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) remove his name from the CIS Report of Investigation (ROI), which listed him for offences of “indecent acts with children, sodomy, conspiracy, kidnapping and false swearing.” [30] This followed a review made by Lt. Colonel Schwender, staff judge advocate for the Presidio, who determined that there was probable cause to title Lt. Colonel Aquino with these offences. Following a complaint by Aquino, Colonel Gilligan reviewed the CIS report and recommended deleting plaintiff (Aquino) from several charges that had been investigated. The commanding general of the CID agreed and adopted those recommendations in September 1990. Even so, Lt. Colonel Aquino remained titled for “indecent acts with a child, sodomy, conspiracy, kidnapping, indecent acts and false swearing.” [31]

Aquino’s July 1991 civil action to have these charges deleted from the record was denied by US District Judge, Claude M. Hilton, who found in favour of the Defendant. Aquino, who was a highly decorated Green Beret in Vietnam, was also highly regarded in the military Psyops fraternity where he held a top secret clearance. His own brand of Satanism included officiating at occult rituals carried out at Wewelsburg Castle, Germany. The castle was renovated for SS chief, Heinrich Himmler, for SS pagan-occult ceremonies. Aquino’s purpose in carrying out the occult ceremony at Wewelsburg was, he said, to recreate an Order of Knights loyal to Satan. His “Temple of Set” literature called on readers to study books such as Hitler’s Mein Kampf, The Occult Roots of Nazism and Hitler the Occult Messiah.[32]

…

For those who continue to harbour doubts that mind control technologies form part of the US military arsenal, they need do no more than point their internet browser towards the US Navy’s Joint Programme Office – Special Technologies Countermeasures website and read about the Technical Information Exchange Group’s (TIEG) planned “special invitation only” conference hosted by the United Stated Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, scheduled for the Autumn 2002. The conference is designed to “facilitate the interaction and information exchange between the developers and users of special, nonkinetic technologies (my emphasis). [33] The category of “non-kinetic technologies listed for “operational planning” and discussion are as follows:

Electromagnetic Weapons

Acoustic Psycho-Correction

Chemical Attitude Adjustment

Visual Stimulation & Illusions

Material Degraders

Non-Penetrating Projectiles

Incapacitants

High Pressure Water Systems

Concealed Weapon Detection

Electronic Disablers

Acoustic Systems

Combustion Inhibition

Immobilizers

Olfactory Chemicals

Laser Systems

Number two on this list, “Acoustic Psycho-Correction” is the self same “Mind Control” technology that has the ability to “control minds and alter behaviour of civilians and soldiers” and which also “involves the transmission of specific commands via static or white noise bands into the human subconscious without upsetting other intellectual functions,” that is aimed at altering the “behaviour on willing and unwilling subjects,” reported in the Defence News article discussed earlier on page 3.”

The process of destabilization and take-over by stealth of a nation state for cynical financial motives, was more fully revealed in an October 10, 2001, interview with former World Bank Chief Economist – and Noble Peace Prize Winner for Economics - Joe Stiglitz. In this interview, Stiglitz, who had publicly “blown the whistle” on World Bank and IMF policies, outlined how things really work behind the scenes. Using a small number of nations (Russia, Ecuador, Rwanda etc) as examples of the process of domination and take-over, Stiglitz, says that the “first step” is one of “Briberization” where a nation’s assets are forcibly “privatised.” This is followed by “Capital Market Liberalization,” a euphemism for deregulation that results in the outflow of “hot money” as national treasuries are drained.

Next comes sharply higher prices for foodstuffs and other basic necessities that results in enforced poverty for a majority of the target nations citizens. There are many losers as this process takes hold, Stiglitz says, but the clear winners are “Western Bank and the US Treasury” who make “the big bucks off this crazy new international capital churn.”

World Bank plans such as those cited by the former World Bank economist are “devised in secrecy” and “undermine democracy.” In Stiglitz’s view, the banks and corporations who push these plans to fruition “don’t’ care if people live or die” as a consequence of them. Citing plans for Ecuador as an example, Stiglitz revealed that the World Bank’s expected that its medicine would “spark social unrest – to use their bureaucratic term for a nation in flames.” And faced with this “unrest” the chosen state managers are briefed to face down “civil strife and suffering with, ‘political resolve’ - and still higher prices.” The article went on to add that you “almost get the impression that the riot is written into the plan.[38]

During the 1990's, the dismemberment of the former Yugoslavia continued unabated. In Croatia, once the stronghold of Ante Pavelic’s wartime Croatian Nazi regime the Ustashe (and remaining today a hothouse of these same fascist tendencies) Uncle Sam was doing what it does best – surreptitiously providing weapons and military support in Contravention of the 1991 UN arms embargo. This “assistance” followed on the heels of Pope John Paul II’s visit to Zagreb in 1994. The Washington based Military Professional Resources Incorporated (MPRI) was authorised by the Clinton Administration to upgrade Croatia’s war fighting ability from its eastern-style military doctrine to a western one. MRPI was no lightweight corporation. It employed numerous retired senior officers from the Pentagon including the former US Army Chief of Staff General Carl Vuono. As part of the agreement between MRPI and the Croats, representative of the latter were given “State Department clearance to attend special course at US bases and schools.” [39] According to British and French intelligence sources the assistance provided to the Croats included “advanced US computer technology and fire control systems designed to give them battlefield superiority.” [40] Other US sponsored “activities” in this region that also defied UN sanctions, was the use by the CIA of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) as a go-between to channel Chinese and North Korean made “weapons and Mujahideenmercenaries to the Bosnian Muslim Army in the civil war in Yugoslavia.” [41] In 1994, with US knowledge and connivance, thousands of Mujahideenfighters from across the Muslim world flooded into Bosnia.

According to a 22nd September 1996 article in the Washington Post, the Sudan based Third World Relief Agency (TWRA) said to be a “phoney humanitarian organization” was linked to the Bosnian arms pipeline. TRWA is reported to have connections to the “Islamic terror network [of] Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman” – the convicted mastermind behind the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing – and Osama Bin Laden, the wealthy Saudi terrorist implicated in the 11th September 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. {{Ref|42] Bin Laden is said to have links to the Western backed Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) which is funded in part from the narcotics business originating out of the “Golden Crescent” of Afghanistan and Pakistan.” Drugs with an estimated street value of $400 billion a year flood through the Balkan route where they are said to account for 80% of heroin destined for European markets.

Whether it is mind control, murder, mayhem, Nazi ideology, the fleecing of the flock at Medjugorje, or just plain old-fashioned gun and dope trafficking, it seems that such things are destined to remain the same no matter what. The only constant permitted is the “Great Game,” where the “mighty” few pursue wealth and power in complete disregard of the consequences imposed on the rest of humanity.

References

^ SS-1; The Unlikely Death of Heinrich Himmler by Hugh Thomas (Fourth Estate, London, 2001) ^ Remembering Auschwitz – Counterpunch Magazine, February 1, 1995. ^ Nazis, the Vatican and CIA – Covert Action Information Bulletin, Winter 1986. ^ “Are The Comiform Countries Using Hypnotic Techniques To Elicit Confessions In Public Trials” – published by the Rand Corporation, 25th April 1949 and authored by Irving L Janis. ^ Hypnosis Comes of Age – G. H. Eastabrooks, PhD Science Digest April, 1971 pages 44-50. ^ Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler – Antony C. Sutton, Bloomfield Books, 1976. ^ Wall Street and The Bolshevik Revolution – Antony C. Sutton ^ This formed was part of what came to be known as “Operation Sunrise.” ^ The development of the existing Latin American narcotics industry by former members of the SS is detailed in “The Big Picture,” a private memorandum by William (Bill) Tyree, former US Special Forces with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces. Tyree notes that Operation Sunrise included “Operation Amadeus” which involved a wide array of covert activities including the direct recruitment of former SS soldiers to serve in the first 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) which at that time existed "unofficially” in the US Army and which was headquartered at Bad Tolz, Germany – a former SS barracks. The codename “Amadeus” derives from the composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a favourite of SS General Karl Wolff. ^ Details about the life of Jim Jones and the Jonestown Massacre are drawn from the 1998, TV documentary “Jonestown,” produced by Fulcrum TV and an extended article by Jim Hougan published in the Summer 1999 issue of Lobster Magazine. ^ “Barry & the Boys: The CIA, The Mob & America’s Secret Establishment” - Daniel Hopsicker, The Madcow Press, 2001. ^ “The Pink Swastika” – Scott Lively, (Keizer, Oregon: Founders Publishing Company, 1995). ^ See “The Pink Swastika” and also William Stevenson’s “The Bormann Brotherhood” (Arthur Barker, London, 1973) for further details of Hitler’s sexual dysfunctionality. Coprophilia is the interest in human excrement. ^ Lobster Magazine, issue no 37, Summer 1999. ^ Lobster Magazine. ^ Ibid. ^ See Mae Brussel’s article “The Nazi Connection To The John F Kennedy Assassination” in Rebel Magazine, May 22, 1983 for Skorzeny details and also Daniel Hopsicker’s book “Barry & The Boys” for additional details on Operation 40. ^ Hopsicker. ^ Ibid ^ Loftus & Aarrons, “The Secret War Against The Jews.” ^ Ibid ^ Daniel Hopsicker, “Barry & The Boys” (The Madcow Press 2001). ^ Lobster issue No. 37, Summer 1999. ^ Daniel Brandt, essay “The CIA, Drugs & The Mafia” – Lobster Magazine No 33, Summer 1997. ^ The list is available at www.cryptome.org. ^ “America’s “crack” plague has roots in Nicaraguan war” Mercury News report by Gary Webb, 18th August 1996, and Robert Parry “Contra-Cocaine: Bad to Worse” – The Consortium, 1998. ^ The Franklin Cover-up – Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska” John W. DeCamp (AWT Inc, Lincoln, Nebraska – 1992). DeCamp was the attorney for the complainant in the 5th February 1999 lawsuit. ^ “CIA and Operation Phoenix in Vietnam” article by former CIA officer, Ralph McGehee, 1996. ^ “Satanic Subversion of the US Military” article by Jeffrey Steinberg. ^ Michael Aquino, Plaintiff, v. The Honorable Michael Stone, Secretary of the Army, Defendant – Civil Action No. 90-1547-A, dated 1st July 1991, US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division. ^ Ibid ^ “The Last Circle” by Carol Marshall. ^ http://www.nswc.navy.mil/IAP/index.htm ^ Judicial Watch press release, January 12, 2001. ^ Ibid ^ United States of America, Plaintiff VS Lippo Bank California, James Tjahaja Riady, Defendants Case No. CR 01-26-CBM, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MONDAY, MARCH 19, 2001, ARRAIGNMENT/SENTENCING BEFORE THE HONORABLE CONSUELO B. MARSHALL UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE. ^ Dismantling Yugoslavia; Colonizing Bosnia – Prof. Dr. Michel Chossudovsky, Covert Action magazine, No. 56, Spring 1996. ^ “The Globalizer Who Came In From the Cold,” London Observer, Wednesday, October 10, 2001, by Greg Palast. ^ “Their Kingdom Come” – Robert Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press, New York, 1997. ^ Ibid ^ “Osamagate” by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, October 9, 2001. ^ Ibid”

SO THE KNIGHTS OF MALTA AND THE CIA ARE INTERTWINED…

“Obviously Carney is a deep state operative, repeatedly placed in high ranking positions within several different countries - including unelected Prime Minister of Canada. He has attended a number of Bilderberg Conferences and World Economic Forum Annual Meetings, and sat on the WEF/Board of Trustees. He is a member of the Knights of Malta.”

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Mark_Carney

The CIA knight of Malta connection is a hell of a non-disclosure to the world community.

And like Aquino who had pedophile accusation, the pictures with Ghislaine Maxwell are creepy enough to cause people to wonder what exactly is the brand of globalist that is in power in Canada.

Eptstein CIA or Mossad.

Knight of Malta CIA and or Vatican

Knight of Malta and Gislaine Maxwell? what a twisted world we are living in.

these creeps in power do not deserve perfect compliance. That includes rising to their Bay of Pigs bait.

The RCMP officer who accused people with traditional views as extremist is a bait. firmly keep your views. That means hope. Give hope. and mental strength. Focus on it always. Dissent is necessary but do not give them what they need to make any kind of accusations of violence.

Become unassailable. Be the person that when it is they call you names it is like water off a duck’s back.

There is globalism. It cannot be that the globalists want anything but the whole of the pie. Their greed is their downfall.

