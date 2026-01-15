



Big Harma is getting gifts on silver platters from the current adninistration.

HHS just removed regulatory requirements on the manufacturing of cell and gene therapies (CGTs).







FDA.gov:



”The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced it is sharing information about the agency’s flexible approach to overseeing chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) requirements for cell and gene therapies (CGT).



The agency’s more flexible approach has been, and is expected to continue to be, helpful in expediting product development and will help guide the FDA’s evaluation of development strategies in preparation for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission.



“Regulatory flexibility must be tailored for cell and gene therapies,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “These are common-sense reforms that will address the unique characteristics of cell and gene therapies and foster more innovation.”



“There has been tremendous enthusiasm amongst product developers resulting in an explosive growth of cell and gene therapy submissions, many of which target serious or life-threatening conditions with an unmet medical need,” Vinay Prasad, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.



“CBER is eager for stakeholders to know that our effectiveness at exercising greater regulatory flexibility around chemistry, manufacturing and control requirements furthers innovative product development.”



Full Press Release.



War. Biodigital convergence and the captivity state. Through the speech and our freedoms and by inverting all that is good.

See what it is. Not what you wish it to be.

An unconscionable world war requires players ready to play and a checkerboard with pawns to play.

Ask yourself why you kidnap a leader to not achieve regime change.

Remember when world leaders got together and would stuff masks on their faces before cameras rolled?

Now they stuff war mongering on their faces.

They are actors.

The game is always the same.

Anti-population. Until the main frame they want us in is secure enough to hold us.

The same beasts at the top see us as cattle.

See yourself as the opposite. Empowered agents of autonomous change.

The whole world is a color revolution so we don't unite.

If in Canada. Stop Bill C-9.

It is a Veiled Capital punishment bill.

Do not lose heart.

With the faith the size of a mustard seed, you can move mountains.

Increase steadily your influence of good deeds. Help others. You will see beautiful changes.

Yesterday a man stood in the cold rain holding a sign above his head The sign was big but the words were hard to see because he wrote with a thin marker.

It wasn't until I got to him.

It said.

GOD IS GOOD

I cried.

Do you cry in the face of kindness? I do.

