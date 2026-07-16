The right to say no to genocide of others or yourself based on the notion you're a husk soul with satan inside blocking the light of the universe and Yahweh male can't return to shekinah female and get it on in the third temple until all kelipot are exterminated. ( non chosen).

Noahide laws.

Find out what a kelipot is. And how you need extermination because of a concept you've never heard of.

Sorry

But if this ugly genocidal darkness is hiding in our religions, hospitals, schools, governments, we have to call it out where it is.

The price of silence is more than the cost of truth.

Saying the noahide laws is antisemitism? Well that's inverting the offended and offender and the true hatred and genocide on the March.

Suck it up buttercups. Especially when it's in your house.

Refuse one speech. Get my book calling it before I knew it.

What are the chances not one Israelite prophet or king ever makes a righteous gentiles or mentions the noahide laws as they conquer and go about their conversations with God.

Either the dudes deciding the noahide laws made it up or they have no relation whatsoever to the Judean and Isrealites that came before them.

Just saying. List every character in the Bible from noah on. None of them mention the noahide laws. If it's a real thing since noah. What are the chances every character in the Bible flakes out and misses it.

Rabbinic, genocidal excuse to have a morality that requires amorsl subjective control and death. It's total and pure bunk.

It's not a probable event that the prophets kings including Abraham, Isaac David Solomon etc etc all flake out and never once make rightous gentiles or reference the noahide laws.

Can anyone just see the logical obviousness? And it comes up with Christianity is a capital offense?

#kelipotrights

It is not a probable event for us to all get the same speech laws at the same time with the same mechanism all protecting globalist interests.

What's likely. Antisemitism is the one hate speech law that got adopted in lock step that has nothing to do with the new world order?

Ok maybe you born a tranny smurfette in a minion world already owned by satanic canaanites who infiltrated your mind. But I wasn't.

If you can't discuss it? The globalist own it

Sorry but it's just antigoy slop to think we the profane are blazen idiots or that we have the souls of animals or we are the the kelipot stopping the androgyn reuniting of your gods.

Its just a way to do satanic things and call it moral.

You came for Christ and the Bible. You thought your demon orgies, blood lust wars, and bloody none stop chaos were going to get us to shut up.

Your demons need to sit down in front of Christ and I know it. Even demons believe in Christ. They may loath him. But they know his truth. The cross conquered death and you want it

It's not enough people to believe in Christ. Even demons do as much.

Become Matthew 25 Christians. Want to know what it is to be in Christ's presence. Understand what I mean. Know how to be the sheep not goat.

Become Matthew 25 Christians You will weep when you feel Christ as a Matthew 25 Christian. It is he that is aside you.

All jews against the genocide of the kelipot. Please stand up. Please stand up. #kelipotrights.

All jews atheists etc wanting a real Messiah and not some invention.

Start with the book of John.

All wanting their demons cast out. Ask.

Jesus redeemed a Canaanite. You Epstein understand that???

You wanted the Bible.

Go on. You want the word of God.

Really.

Why did God harden the heart of the Pharoah? So God could show his power.

You think God gave stone tablets. And then you could invent a morality that inverts it? But looks exactly like canaanite ball and molech worship? Maybe the canaanites have seduced many many. All religions. All systems.

Thou has to kill under a number of pretexts. Imagine that's not inversion.

My book is on Amazon.

Get the Bible and read what the big deal is.

Praise God while surrounded.

and be a Matthew 25 Christian to feel Christ's presence here on earth.

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