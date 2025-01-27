The Globe and Mail is reporting the Alberta task force recommendations to halt COVID-19 vaccines. Imagine the uncomfortable glances over their phones. Hmmm. They are thinking of all the friends they snubbed, the family members they don't talk to, or worse those they lost….

There's a fury. The globalists are pushing harder. They can taste their quarry. But we are turning and squaring them.

And Barron Trump or Baron Trump News***wants prison for them.

Don't let up. Push please.

If in Canada call your Senators. No to bill c293. Call each one. Send them the Alberta report. Email them tell them no to bill c293 . Write them. Killbill293.com has templates and phone numbers.

Show yourselves strong. We need strength. Evil has been out and shown itself. And there is nothing but to stand against it. There's only courage and strength needed. Cowardice is not a legacy for people who see truth.

It has never mattered what insults we faced. Only that we not remain idle with our efforts.

Be ready when you are called.

This world requires people who are willing to try in the face of incredible adversity.

What I find is that their appetite was too much. We might have been contented with a smaller piece of the pie. But once we figured they want the whole pie…Well then people surmise there is nothing to lose.

I believe the fight is local. Our wins may reverberate across nations. But it is in our communities we need to find those who need our help.

How will the world react next to truths so laid bare….

I hope many young people follow Barron.

I feel action is required. Do not comply is not enough. We must rebuild with energy.

Good night.

