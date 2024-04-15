Above two people, one maybe getting a vaccine.

The next video we are to believe is the allegedly vaccinated Kate disclosing her cancer diagnosis.

Comments on this video that jumped out at me are listed below.

Why is the background not moving Those are some still plants What's going on with the bars on the bench, thick than thin. Jeans after abdominal surgery? Why is the left eyebrow up but never moves Between the crossbars the image is blurred Is it summer in England She says second half of the word treatment without moving her lips Watch her eyes when her face nods Bench enormous compared to her knees. Does her ring on her hand disappear at 1.18 and .33

Well this AI likely.

But consider it's officially released with these flaws.

And then if you notice their bots lash out at you.

Is it a game? To laugh at us. At our silence in response to their little shit plays. Do they just guffaw at what they can pull off.

It's happened quite a lot before.

