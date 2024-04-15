Above two people, one maybe getting a vaccine.
The next video we are to believe is the allegedly vaccinated Kate disclosing her cancer diagnosis.
Comments on this video that jumped out at me are listed below.
Why is the background not moving
Those are some still plants
What's going on with the bars on the bench, thick than thin.
Jeans after abdominal surgery?
Why is the left eyebrow up but never moves
Between the crossbars the image is blurred
Is it summer in England
She says second half of the word treatment without moving her lips
Watch her eyes when her face nods
Bench enormous compared to her knees.
Does her ring on her hand disappear at 1.18 and .33
Well this AI likely.
But consider it's officially released with these flaws.
Because the switch has happened before.
Hasn't it.
And then if you notice their bots lash out at you.
Is it a game? To laugh at us. At our silence in response to their little shit plays. Do they just guffaw at what they can pull off.
Hasn't it.
It's happened quite a lot before.
Hasn't it.
Tis nothing but the Royals doing what they do I reckon.
I'm sorry if she is sick, but she ain't no princess I give heed to - I don't recognize her Royal authority.
As it is - they are from Germany and Germany truly has become a puppet state.
~
Bottom line - the harm has been caused - the poison delivered - some of us refused - and some didn't - but some of us care and we are fedup. Some of us are ready to take the fight to the grisly end - and the Royals are on notice - we know.
A) who cares. b). This thing is a mtf. Tran. C). They like you to think it’s a fairy tail romance when these things are raised from birth to fill a role. D). I hope every self proclaimed royal dies they are all evil. They want all of humanity dead. So why even make it a topic. You know what is a great topic. Bio digital convergence. Yea violates every human right law on the books. Your a lawyer. Right. Here is your clue.