LET’S TAKE a look at the OAS position on Migration:

Migration and Forced Displacement

Claudia González Bengoa

The Migration and Forced Displacement Section supports the efforts of OAS Member States in the development and implementation of policies, programs, projects and initiatives in the field of migration to promote the rights of migrants, refugees and displaced persons in the region. It is one of the Sections of the Department of Social Inclusion, of the Secretariat for Access to Rights and Equity (SARE).

Its objective is to strengthen cooperation between countries of origin, transit, destination and return so that comprehensive responses are implemented to reduce and eliminate the causes of irregular migration, as well as the risks and violations to which migrants, refugees and displaced people are exposed.

To meet this objective, the Section promotes political dialogue around the challenges and opportunities of migration, provides technical assistance for the definition of priorities and strategies in the area, supports Member States in the execution of projects and generates key knowledge to facilitate informed decision-making in the migration field.

The DSI, through its Migration and Forced Displacement Section, together with UNHCR, executes the role of Technical Secretariat of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS, by its acronym in Spanish) and its Support Platform. The MIRPS is a pioneering initiative in the implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework and a concrete contribution to the Global Compact on Refugees and its shared responsibility mechanisms in action, to address the large movements of people, protecting their dignity and human rights. Following the long tradition of regional cooperation in protection, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama have agreed to integrate the MIRPS. The MIRPS also has a Support Platform made up of States, financial institutions, the private sector, regional organizations and other interested parties.

The DSI supports the work of the Technical Secretariat of the Committee on Migration Affairs (CAM) which is the specialized commission on migration within the scope of the OAS.

BEFORE WE GET TO THE GOULD REPORT, LET’S LOOK AT THIS ONE.

why are your hotels filled with migrants and why are they getting health care, your jobs, housing a food allowance the minute they enter?

You must look at a report generated in 2023 entitled “Reception and Integration of Migrants and Refugees in Cities Across in the Americas” DEDICATED PARALLEL SERVICES!!!!! you know you are racist for wanting a border now. that is the brass tax of that epithet. But bottom dollar I am betting: they take the migrants with property, with rural land holdings and haul them into our cities - sustainable development. Bottom dollar this is about not just a world without countries it is about no rural population. bottom dollar it is also a land grab at the same time. when they do get sent back? bottom cent? they go into the designed smart cities. I am trained to think how i would use their tools for their goals. that is where I get. years of training to think how my opponent would win lands me to this speculation.

ACCESS TO PUBLIC SERVICES.

“These findings allow us to make the following public policy recommendations to take advantage of the opportunity that local actors have to facilitate the reception and integration of migrants and refugees.

1. Provide trainings with practical approaches for the design and implementation of local policies.

2. Include migrants and refugees in existing community-wide policies and services, rather than creating dedicated parallel services, in order to maximize efficiency, strengthen services, promote integration, and prevent xenophobia.

3. Launch communication and assistance efforts that take advantage of networks and organizations that work with migrant populations to facilitate their access to public services and the fulfillment of their rights.

4. Link reception and integration policies in order to guarantee access to rights and quality of life.

5. Facilitate access to documentation and regularization of migratory status, as well as recognition of refugee status in order to guarantee access to public and private services.

6. Establish institutional structures that specialize on working with the migrant and refugee populations at the local level, while also coordinating with other local and national actors on policies that affect them.

7. Include migrants and refugees in the design and implementation of policies and programs that affect them, in collaboration with local communities, and allow their participation in participation spaces available to the host community.

8. In times of emergency, it is essential to simplify bureaucratic processes to facilitate and accelerate access to basic services, and to ease restrictions to access certain procedures, including, for example, residency applications, validation of educational qualifications, and labor skills certifications.

In order to implement these recommendations, it is essential to allocate sufficient funds for the design and execution of policies benefiting migrants and refugees.’

Here is the full report on how to integrate them into our cities, all 119 pages:

YOU KNOW WHY I DOWNLOAD THEM DON’T YOU. The internet delete button. that riddle the other day: social credit delete button for digital ID is the answer. When your digital ID is deleted, you don’t die of euthanasia. When your digital ID is deleted, your land wasn’t taken via bill c293.

now to the MP of CANADA GOULD REPORT. SO remember Trudeau on Immigration policies? How it is broken? it’s not broken- it is working how designed. PLEASE EXPOSE THIS.

My paid subscriptions are going down when ever I do a post that’s Christian. Interesting.

“The preparation and dissemination of this document was made possible through the generous contributions made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Government of Spain.”

THE USAID OF SPAIN FUNDED THIS