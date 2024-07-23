MORE DEAD PEOPLE ARE necessary so that KIDS CAN DRINK CLEAN Water and BREATH CLEAN AIR?

Great public health policy.

Watch below in X link Kamala list the steps necessary for more kids to

Drink clean water Breath clean air

The steps are

Invest in solar and wind (clean energy); Roll out EVs; Reduce Population.

https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1815378765490671715

Well then compare an democrat initiative and put it in one two or three.

Abortion to full term and perinatal?

Not solar, not wind, not Ev.

Must be women's rights. Nothing to do with eliminating birth.

Open border.

Not solar, not wind, not Ev. Must be antiracism.

I wonder how terrorists gotaways relate to reducing population. Oh well. Nothing here. Move along.

STERILIZATION OF CHILDREN

Not solar. Not wind. Not EV.

Must be love. Coming up empty here. Move along.

War on family unit.

Not solar. Not wind. Not EV.

Must be about inclusion. Coming up empty here.

Vaccination

Not solar. Not wind. Not EV.

I don't know. Mustn't be related to one of these core principles.

160 million vaccinated Americans.

Must be solar.

A hot Nato war with Russia and the draft.

Wind?

Removing guns from the people

Ev? Solar?

Giving greater power to the UN or the WHO.

Solar, wind, EV and reducing population?

Fema?

Inflation?

Chem trails?

Gates goo meat and bugs?

In Canada you'd have to add euthanasia.

Really, see a democrat smart city policy and stack it up.

They've been running on death for a long time. Oh. And energy investment with low energy out put. And cars which blow up with low driving range. Just in case you thought some of the other policies were marginally better than the death ones.

Let me know what I forgot.

