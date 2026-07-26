Consider whether the political system is a theatrical production.

Our laws are lock step.

In Canada and in the US.

The franchise restaurant in power is immaterial.

The talking points.

The verbal wars.

It doesn't matter.

Under Trump more collection into the totalitarian material interoperability occurred.

Aka the system that atomizes and automates a governance.

Compliance is a beastiality. A sexual rapport to humanity that sees our various receptacles as Epstein glorified access points for torture and demonology.

It is a March in one direction into a synthesis visible one letter at a time.

Only a demonic system ever can strip morality from law and come up with the hairbrained idea that writing it down, makes it lick it stick it stamp it so.

It does not.

a charade is not a political contract.

a show of actors owned like the soap fell in a prison shower is not consensus, contract, or systems of anything but entertainment.

thuggery because letters assembled is laughable.

The uniformity of the laws world wide are the proof of treason to the individual states, ptovinces, counties, school boards trustees, libraries, board of insert a fink.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE to understand.

The project of globalism is synthesized through lock step laws.

One organization only claims the chutzpah of writing our laws around the world.

The post 2030 agenda is the noahide agenda and you haven't a clue. Because we have fake heroes leading the way.

Shinning a light so darkness can hide.

Stop. It's enough. Get up you hounds bellowing st the TV news talking heads framing what and how you see.

If your religion requires hell on earth, that you might despise, then stand against the canaannite infiltration.

It's not the odds that matter. It's who you kneel to that does

We see you satan standing in every pulpit your every heads saying I'm the hero. I'm the hero.

You are nothing and conquered by the cross ✝️.

It is done.

Catch up to where we are, not what syrup you drink.

We are here in human form having a spiritual existence. Anti Christ teaches us to deny Christ. I want you to know none of what they do is real, but your genuflection to it even in despising it makes it so.

I am only a voice in the wilderness. Because like many, there is no algorithm for truth. That is a world on mute.

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But all can come to Christ.

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