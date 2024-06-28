Don't you give up on us world.

Canadians have heart.

People may not understand yet the implications of being occupied by globalists hiding their program.

On the other hand some do.

Better dance hard this weekend show the world we can celebrate our nation Canada.

I TOAST TO YOU! I wish you beauty sublime. We are alive for this moment.

When fate decided demon globalists should be born and alive at the same time as us?

Sorry about their luck.

The do not comply, is now old news.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Share

Leave a comment